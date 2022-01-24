The OpenNMS Group Releases OpenNMS Meridian 2022 with Enhanced Network Monitoring and Security Capabilities

Updates to Meridian 2022 underscore OpenNMS’ commitment to security and investment in ongoing penetration testing efforts

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a subsidiary of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), today announced the release of OpenNMS Meridian 2022. With this next major release, the fully open source Meridian product, which is the optimized and stable version of the OpenNMS platform curated by The OpenNMS Group for production environments, now features enhanced security among other improvements.

“As a leading open source network monitoring platform leveraged by some of the largest companies across all industry sectors, OpenNMS is dedicated to delivering a first-class enterprise solution that can be securely deployed to meet the security and compliance requirements these organizations demand,” said David Hustace, CEO of The OpenNMS Group. “Our investment in cybersecurity risk assessments and penetration testing for our products further demonstrates this commitment. We are proud to release this new version of Meridian and continue our mission of providing best-in-class, open source network monitoring for our customers.”

Major updates to Meridian include:

Improved security by removing requirements for privileged access . Running as a non-root user limits the potential access that malicious code can gain to system resources, thereby reducing risk in the event of a system compromise.

. Running as a non-root user limits the potential access that malicious code can gain to system resources, thereby reducing risk in the event of a system compromise. Improved analytics through enhanced flow processing. Updates to the NetFlow component allow users to add business metadata to flow records. This update also enables Meridian 2022 to classify network conversation data at speeds up to 30x faster than in previous releases.

Updates to the NetFlow component allow users to add business metadata to flow records. This update also enables Meridian 2022 to classify network conversation data at speeds up to 30x faster than in previous releases. Simplified Minion communication . Minions now communicate with the Meridian core simply via the message broker, no longer requiring access to the core REST API. This single communication simplifies securing the Meridian platform and supporting firewalls policies.

. Minions now communicate with the Meridian core simply via the message broker, no longer requiring access to the core REST API. This single communication simplifies securing the Meridian platform and supporting firewalls policies. Enhanced geolocation with IP addresses. Users can now specify and/or query a node’s location using its IP address with the new GeoIP provisioning adapter.

Users can now specify and/or query a node’s location using its IP address with the new GeoIP provisioning adapter. An expanded set of REST APIs. Users can integrate Meridian with their internal systems and customize it to fit their business needs and goals. APIs have full documentation in compliance with OpenAPI/Swagger.

Meridian is a subscription-based platform that includes the most stable and secure features from Horizon, OpenNMS’ community-driven distribution. The platform features inventory, performance, fault, and traffic management, business service monitoring, remote data collection, BGP Monitoring Protocol (BMP) support, and application perspective monitoring. Known for its reliability, adaptability, and scalability, Meridian allows users to customize the platform so it fits the unique needs of their business. A new major version of Meridian is released annually and updates are issued monthly, to maximize the platform’s value and minimize the effort required to maintain it.

OpenNMS has adopted penetration testing as a key aspect of our development and release processes for both the current products and forthcoming cloud services. In addition, The OpenNMS Group is improving its processes to align with the ISO 27001 security framework. This will help to ensure that the appropriate people, processes, and technologies are in place to assess cybersecurity risks and implement the measures necessary to protect, remediate, or recover from those risk events. The OpenNMS Group is also working towards becoming part of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) system’s Numbering Authorities (CNA) program to augment its CVE reporting capabilities.

For more information about OpenNMS Meridian 2022, please visit: https://www.opennms.com/meridian-2022/.

About OpenNMS

Based in Morrisville, NC, OpenNMS provides a highly reliable, scalable and comprehensive fault, performance and traffic monitoring solution that easily integrates with business applications and workflows to monitor and visualize everything in a network. The OpenNMS platform monitors some of the largest networks in existence, covering the healthcare, technology, finance, government, education, retail and industrial sectors, many with tens of thousands of networked devices. OpenNMS users include five of the top twenty companies on the Fortune 100, as well as multiple large and multi-state health providers and one of the largest electronic medical record providers in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.opennms.com/.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

NantHealth Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; our ability to grow the market for our software and data solutions; successfully enhancing our software and data solutions to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate The OpenNMS Group, Inc. into our operations; our use and distribution of open source software; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, certifications and licenses; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

