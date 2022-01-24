Transak Features Apple Pay as Payment Option to Make Crypto More Accessible to All

One of the most sought after payments features, Transak makes it a reality

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transak, a single integration for applications to accept fiat-to-crypto deposits and withdrawals from a global user base, today announces that Apple Pay is now a recognized payment option within the company’s fiat onramp.

Apple Pay, one of the most popular payment methods available, currently has 507 million registered users and as Apple currently holds almost 16% of the global smartphone market share, it was clear that this feature was a necessity to continue Transak’s mission of ensuring Web3 is user friendly and accessible. Once a user decides they’d like to make a purchase via Transak, they can enter the amount they’d like to buy, select Apple Pay as their preferred payment option and simply confirm via touch ID that they’d like to approve the transaction.

“Our partners are keenly aware that Apple Pay was a must-have feature in order to make these transactions as smooth as possible”, said Sam Watts, Head of Product, Transak. “Adding in this feature is just a small piece of the puzzle of making Web3 applications accessible, but Transak is excited to keep creating the building blocks and make them available via simple developer integrations.”

While Apple Pay is quite a straightforward set of operations for iPhone users, the UX allows for more security and reduces the risk of chargebacks since the purchaser has to approve the transaction prior to it going through.

“Transak is driven to provide its audience with a curated service to make finance, and working with crypto authentic,” said Sami Start, CEO, Transak. “I believe this is just the first of many exciting enhancements to come in 2022 that will further bring Web2 natives into Web3 reality.”

Transak plans to launch this feature globally during Q2 2022 and will continue to bring other enhancements such as adding more international payment methods, improvements to user onboarding and more powerful and flexible ways to integrate Transak into Dapps. To learn more visit www.transak.com.

About Transak

Transak is a single integration for applications to enable fiat-to-crypto on-ramp from a global user base. It does so by providing API-driven fiat payment methods to on-ramp to 100+ crypto assets and abstracting away the complexity of user KYC, risk monitoring & compliance, payment methods and customer support. Transak’s widget can be integrated into an app in just a few lines of code. Transak is backed by top VCs, including Consensys and graduated from the Tachyon accelerator program. Connect with Transak on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit https://transak.com/ for more information.

