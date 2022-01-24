Volery Capital Recognized in ImpactAssets 50

IA50 selects Volery for second consecutive year.

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volery Capital, a private equity firm focused on growth investments ​​in ​companies that address climate change and economic inclusion, was included in the ImpactAssets 50 Emerging Managers list for the second consecutive year.

ImpactAssets has released the ImpactAssets 50 2022 (IA 50), a database for institutional investors, family offices, and corporate and family foundations that features a diversified listing of private capital fund managers delivering social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.

“We appreciate ImpactAssets for recognizing and amplifying the important work being done by so many great firms that are investing with intentionality and we are grateful to be included,” said Volery Capital Managing Partner, Emanuel Citron. “At Volery, we believe the opportunity to generate market-rate returns by investing in companies addressing climate change or building financial products that drive economic inclusion has become clearer with each passing year.”

Volery’s climate mandate is driven by the global imperative to decarbonize the economy and accelerate the transition to a low carbon future. The firm addresses climate change by investing in financial services companies whose products drive the energy transition and promote resource efficiency. Representative investments include:

RRG Capital Management owns, manages, and develops water, agriculture, land, and renewable energy projects globally with a focus on sustainability, conservation, biodiversity and decarbonization activities.

Sustainable Development Capital, LLP, finances, designs, develops and manages energy efficiency projects globally for a wide range of corporate and public sector clients. SDCL specializes in environmental infrastructure, and is focused on creating cost-effective, lower-carbon and more reliable energy solutions through cleaner and more efficient energy supply, point-of-use demand reduction and green energy distribution.

Volery pursues its economic inclusion mandate by making growth investments in technology driven financial services companies that provide affordable credit and insurance products to consumers and businesses. Representative investments include:

Petal, a consumer fintech company that provides credit to populations long underserved by traditional FICO models with a focus on improving consumer financial health.

Buckle is a digital financial services company serving the vital, rising middle class by providing affordable insurance for the gig industry. Buckle also offers insurance solutions for select partners.

“We recognize the tremendous amount of innovation, capital, and concerted multi-stakeholder collaboration that is required to address challenges like climate change and economic inclusion,” said Volery Capital Head of Impact, Ellen Maginnis. “Through our investments, we seek to build a more environmentally sustainable and inclusive economy, while delivering market leading financial performance.”

About Volery Capital Partners



Volery Capital is a private equity firm that invests in financial services companies addressing climate change or economic inclusion. Volery makes growth equity investments in sub-sectors including asset management, specialty and consumer finance, insurance and benefits, and related business services and technologies. Volery has a strategic partnership with Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) under which Ares became a minority shareholder of Volery and provides capital to support Volery’s operating and investment activities. For more information, visit www.volerycapital.com.

Contacts

Volery Capital



Kenzie Reinoso



617-775-1762



[email protected]