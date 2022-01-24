WestFax Announces WestFax Comprehend Automated Workflow Product

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudfax–WestFax, a specialist in security focused Secure Cloud Fax solutions and provider of medical document workflow integrations, today announced its new WestFax ComprehendTM product. WestFax ComprehendTM enables healthcare organizations to automate manual data entry through OCR, Categorization, and Intelligent Data Extraction to convert unstructured fax documents to a FHIR ready structured dataset.

“Our patent pending AI engine eliminates the need for busy healthcare staff to manually process inbound fax documents,” said WestFax President and Founder Barry Clark. “The magic of converting a fax to structured data importable to any EHR really enables a higher level of patient care.”

About WestFax Inc: WestFax provides Cloud Fax and Workflow Integration Solutions to regulated industries. Its HIPAA Compliant Fax Solutions, EHR integrations, Document workflow solutions, Fax API integrations, and mobile fax apps are used by healthcare organizations worldwide and can be found in nearly every Fortune 100 healthcare company.

