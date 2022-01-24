Wind River Achieves Information Security Standards ISO 27001 Certification

Leader in software for mission-critical intelligent systems recognized by the global standard for its commitment to information security management

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, in recognition of its proven commitment to the highest level of information security management. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by A-LIGN.

Global cybercrime costs are expected to grow by 15 percent per year, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion USD in 2015.1 As a result, companies increasingly require additional security certification measures to protect their sensitive information. The ISO 27001 certification provides assurance that Wind River continues to meet increased security requirements and improve its security posture, giving customers confidence the company is maintaining the highest level of security measures.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The Wind River ISMS is designed to cover all key areas of a robust information security program with a focus on providing secure product management and services for employees, customers and partners. Wind River received the certification upon its first ISO attempt, showcasing the completeness and rigor of its information security program. To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information including intellectual property, employee and customer data, financial information and information entrusted to it by third parties.

“As a company delivering software to mission-critical industries where security is paramount, nothing is more important than protecting the assets and data of our customers, partners and employees,” said Rich Kellen, chief information security officer, Wind River. “Earning the most widely recognized information security certification is not only an industry differentiator, but also a significant accomplishment and testament to our ongoing and long-standing commitment to the highest level of security.”

The scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification covers the ISMS supporting Wind River’s people, processes, and technologies related to the provision of customer support and professional services, product management, and information technology services. As security requirements increase, Wind River rises to help customers overcome their cyber requirement challenges by obtaining security certifications such as ISO 27001, Cyber Essential Plus, NIST SP 800-171, and TISAX.

Wind River helps customers on the journey toward an intelligent systems future.

For 40 years, Wind River has been an innovator, from having the first real-time operating system on Mars to playing a key role in the world’s first successful 5G data session and building one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world.

