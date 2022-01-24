Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions earns two Stevie Awards for customer service excellence

SupportLine 3.0 and My Account initiatives help further simplify complex support challenges

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer—Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has earned two awards in the 2022 Sales & Customer Service Stevie Awards for customer service innovation and excellence, including a Gold-level win for its SupportLine service and a Silver-level recognition for its My Account initiative.

SupportLine won gold for “Customer Service Training Team of the Year,” while the My Account initiative won silver for “Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year,” both under the “Financial Services Industries” category.

The Gold Stevie Award marks the latest industry win for the SupportLine team over the past several years—and the first in recognizing SupportLine 3.0, part of Compliance Solutions’ continuous quality efforts to further enhance the customer support experience. SupportLine 3.0 is focused on further cultivating Customer Support agents’ technical and domain expertise and overall development via an array of resources, including pairing each agent with a dedicated resource manager and experience coach to foster customer interactions that have achieved outstanding customer outcomes.

Meanwhile, Compliance Solutions has also substantively upgraded its customer service platform, My Account, enhancing the user experience by providing customers a comprehensive, real-time view of their account information, while streamlining and simplifying the invoicing process. This is the third major industry accolade for the My Account program.

“Our customers, which range from banks and credit unions to insurers, broker-dealers and other professionals in the financial services sector, face a range of challenges in navigating the complexities of their risk management and regulatory compliance obligations,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “The SupportLine 3.0 and My Account achievements build on our continuous quality learnings and enhancements, which in turn help our customers more effectively leverage our expert solutions and services to advance their business capabilities.”

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication, and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)



Paul Lyon



Global Corporate Communications Director



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



[email protected]

David Feider



Corporate Communications Manager, Banking & Regulatory Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +1 612-852-7966



[email protected]