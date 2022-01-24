WSO2 Announces General Availability of Choreo Digital Platform as a Service

Choreo GA release helps teams take digital apps from ideation to production in days; adds side-by-side VS Code and graphical code editing, CIAM, marketplace, deep GitHub integration, and more

Santa Clara, CA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than ever, the ability to quickly innovate new digital products and services is critical to enterprise strategies for market differentiation, growth and profitability. However, these initiatives are often stalled by the complexity of building a digital platform and a shortage of developers with the right expertise. Today, WSO2 is bringing down these barriers to innovation with the general availability (GA) of Choreo , a digital platform as a service (digital PaaS).

Choreo empowers organizations to rapidly deliver new digital experiences by creating and deploying services, integrations, and APIs in hours or days versus the weeks or months that most projects take today. The all-inclusive platform abstracts away the complexity of cloud native infrastructure so that development teams can, for the first time, quickly create, compose, collaborate on, reuse, and deliver API-driven business logic. Key benefits include:

Increased developer productivity. As the first commercial solution built on the Ballerina cloud native, open-source programming language and runtime, Choreo is the only platform that enables developers of varying skill levels to create apps using a graphical view of the code, a textual view of the code, or both simultaneously with full round-trip synchronization. Developers can focus on building only the core logic they need in a simplified environment with artificial intelligence (AI) assisted development to achieve greater productivity and much faster time to market.

Simplified DevOps and deployment. Choreo, which runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, replaces custom tooling and scripting with built-in multi-stage, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and deep observability for automatically building, testing and deploying applications on Kubernetes. This enables teams to focus on creating production-ready applications instead of managing the underlying infrastructure.

Security and governance by default. With Choreo, services, integrations, and APIs are secured and governed by default. The platform features an open standards-based API gateway with security and rate limiting, strong authentication and authorization, and encryption for all messages. Choreo also provides built-in, flexible governance that helps to automate API lifecycle management.

“The ability to quickly deliver new digital products and services is separating the market leaders from the followers in almost every industry,” said Eric Newcomer, WSO2 chief technology officer. “The Choreo digital platform as a service democratizes the necessary capabilities for building cloud native apps and services. Now developers can immediately collaborate on creating, deploying, securing, and monetizing APIs, integrations and services that deliver business value and great customer experiences.”

“A modern digital PaaS should blur the lines between app dev, integration, and security, and democratize participation in delivering digital experiences without excessive technical overhead. WSO2’s Choreo offers a platform for both developers and business experts to get their arms around the complexity of building and deploying API-driven cloud native applications,” said Jason English, principal analyst, Intellyx.

What’s New in the Choreo GA Release

The beta version of Choreo was first introduced in June 2021, and it has been used by nearly 10,000 developers worldwide. The Choreo GA release, available today, features significant new capabilities that have been added since Choreo’s debut.

Integration with Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) enables developers to use the widely adopted VS Code source-code editor within a web browser while working within Choreo for a seamless, side-by-side pro-code and graphical low-code editing experience.

A new Choreo marketplace lets developers easily discover and reuse integrations, services, or other APIs; publish their own work as APIs with a few clicks; and share and collaborate with both internal and external developers. The marketplace also includes hundreds of pre-built connectors to commonly used systems to help developers get a jumpstart on various integrations.

Enhanced GitHub integration facilitates collaborative code development, revisions, commits, etc., since any code created in Choreo is now stored in a private GitHub repository exclusive for each component. Development teams also can bring and work in their own GitHub repository while getting the full Choreo benefits. Enterprises can then take the lock-in free code that is stored in GitHub and run it wherever they want.

Secured by the Asgardeo IDaaS from WSO2, Choreo expands upon its integrated identity and access management (IAM), security, and governance capabilities and now enables companies to also offer secure, intuitive and personalized digital experiences via customer IAM (CIAM).

New projects and group components functionality in Choreo lets developers organize their components into projects for easier maintenance. One or more of these components can then be grouped into a project in Choreo, which is highly useful when there are multiple projects.

“Delivering cloud native applications is a challenging, time-consuming process,” said Kanchana Wickremasinghe, vice president and general manager of the WSO2 Integration Business Unit. “Our Choreo digital PaaS hides that complexity, so developers, DevOps teams, and site reliability engineers can team to efficiently build, deploy, observe, secure and manage the applications, APIs and integrations driving their digital innovation.”

Resources for Getting Started

The GA release of Choreo by WSO2 is available today. To learn more and sign up, visit https://wso2.com/choreo .

Additionally, on Thursday, April 21, WSO2 will present a webinar to discuss how development and operations teams can take advantage of Choreo’s functionality to quickly create new services, integrations, and APIs. The webinar is being led by Nuwan Dias, WSO2 vice president and deputy CTO – API Management and Integration. To register, visit https://wso2.com/library/webinars/deliver-new-digital-experiences-fast-with-choreo .

