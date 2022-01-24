Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference and Participate in Fireside Chat

WOBURN, Mass., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that President and CEO Oliver Peoples, Ph.D. will participate at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, which is being held March 28-30, 2022.

Dr. Peoples will present a corporate overview which will become available as of 9:00 am ET on Monday, March 28, 2022. The presentation can be viewed here.

In addition, Dr. Peoples will participate in a live fireside chat with Anthony Vendetti, Director of Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst at Maxim Group at 11:30 am ET (Track 2) on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Investors can view the presentation and the fireside chat by registering for the conference here and also request a one-on-one meeting with management to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce feedstock oils, PHA bioplastics and omega-3 (DHA+EPA) oils and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

