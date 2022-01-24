89bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG)

Webinar to feature presentations from Harold Bays, MD, and Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, on Wednesday, May 4th at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature presentations from KOLs Harold Bays, MD, President, Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center, Inc., and Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, Brigham and Women’s Health and Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Bays will discuss the current disease state, treatment landscape, and unmet medical need for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).

Dr. Bhatt will then discuss 89bio’s ENTRIGUE Phase 2 clinical trial of pegozafermin in SHTG patients, prior data, the therapeutic rationale for developing pegozafermin in this setting, its unique mechanism of action and the potential to offer a compelling treatment option.

Following Dr. Bays’ and Dr. Bhatt’s presentations, the 89bio leadership team will discuss the clinical/regulatory development path, and potential market opportunity for pegozafermin in SHTG.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.

Dr. Harold Bays is Medical Director and President of the Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center, Inc. (L-MARC), as well as Your Body Goal. He has served as a Principal Investigator for over 500 clinical trials, including metabolic therapeutic interventions and extensive research into anti-obesity therapeutic agents. Dr. Bays is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology and Metabolism, Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Lipidology. He is a Fellow of the Obesity Medicine Association, The Obesity Society, the American College of Cardiology, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, the National Lipid Association and the American Society of Preventive Cardiology. Dr. Bays is the Chief Science Officer for the Obesity Medicine Association, member of the Board of Trustees of the Obesity Medicine Association and is Editor-in-Chief of Obesity Pillars (official journal of the Obesity Medicine Association).

Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt is Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Health and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Bhatt is a cardiologist, clinical trialist and internationally recognized expert on acute coronary syndromes, anti-platelet therapy, cardiovascular risk and clinical trial design. Earlier in his career, Dr. Bhatt was Associate Director of the Cleveland Clinic Cardiovascular Coordinating Center and served as Chief of Cardiology at VA Boston Healthcare System. The author of more than 1500 peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Bhatt served as co-lead on three research projects that were listed in the 2014 American Heart Association / American Stroke Association top-ten advances in heart disease and stroke research. He is currently a trustee of the American College of Cardiology and was selected by Brigham and Women’s Hospital as the 2014 Eugene Braunwald Scholar.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits of pegozafermin, clinical development plans and timing for pegozafermin, including the Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial and Phase 2 ENTRIGUE trial, the timing for topline data, the expected trial design for the ENLIVEN trial and the ENTRIGUE trial, and the timing for the development of a pre-filled syringe. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. While 89bio believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in 89bio’s filings with the SEC), many of which are beyond 89bio’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: expectations regarding the timing and outcome of 89bio’s initiation of the Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial in NASH and Phase 2 ENTRIGUE trial in SHTG; expectations regarding the timing of topline data; 89bio’s ability to execute on its strategy; positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; 89bio’s substantial dependence on the success of it lead product candidate; competition from competing products; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on 89bio’s clinical trials and business operations, and the impact of general economic, health, industrial or political conditions in the United States or internationally; and other risks and uncertainties identified in 89bio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. 89bio claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. 89bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

