Actian Announces Promotion of Marc Potter to Chief Operating Officer

Potter Joined Actian as Chief Revenue Officer in 2019 to drive global revenue operations

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actian, the leader in hybrid cloud data analytics, management, and integration solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Marc Potter to Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new role for the organization.

Potter joined the organization from Oracle three years ago as CRO, a newly formed role at the time, in order to drive the strategy, planning, and execution of global revenue operations at Actian. During his tenure, Potter has grown Actian’s revenue by double digits year over year, restructured the go-to-market model to align to customer needs, and significantly increased Actian’s customer base.

“Marc has made a tremendous impact to Actian in a short time, and I’m thrilled to have him move into the COO role,” said Lewis Black, CEO of Actian. “He has brought immense operational excellence and success to our sales team, and I’m confident in his leadership and ability to drive operational alignment and efficiencies across the organization as we enter a new phase of accelerated growth.”

In his new role as COO, Potter is responsible for driving the strategic alignment across all functions and the operational execution of Actian’s business. He will continue to oversee Actian’s global revenue operations.

“I’m proud of the growth the Actian team has so far achieved, and I’m honored to take on this elevated position within the organization,” said Potter. “The data industry is poised for accelerated growth, and I am eager to help drive Actian’s strategic business plan and contribute to our continued success.”

About Actian

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management and industry solutions, Actian ensures that business-critical systems can analyze, transact, and connect at their very best – both on-premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses…with data. For more, visit http://www.actian.com.

