YouHodler Lists ApeCoin (APE) With Limited-Time 30% Interest Rate

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, Apr 5, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Swiss financial intermediary and FinTech platform YOUHODLER announce the listing of the popular ApeCoin (APE) to the platform. As of today, all clients can buy, exchange, trade, lend, and earn APE. Furthermore, YouHodler is offering a limited-time savings account interest rate of 30% APR for all APE deposits. These rates are available until April 30th. After that date, the interest rates will decrease to 3% APR plus compound.

What is ApeCoin (APE)?

ApeCoin (APE) is the native governance token that powers the APE ecosystem. The APE ecosystem includes two of the most popular NFT communities, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC).

APE is an ERC-20 utility token that aims to incentivize the decentralized community. Furthermore, ApeCoin holders are said to govern themselves and the community with the help of the ApeCoin DAO – a decentralized autonomous organization. In the DAO, ApeCoin holders can vote on the evolution of the ApeCoin ecosystem and how it should be used.

Yuga Labs, the brains behind ApeCoin, say that APE utility will soon include using it for in-game purchases, merchandise, services, and events in the metaverse and ApeCoin ecosystem. Due to the popularity of BAYC and MAYC, ApeCoin has a volatile introduction to the world. For those looking to activate their crypto portfolio and play with this volatility, visit YouHodler today.

About ApeCoin

The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is not an overseer, but the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.

The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.

The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multi-sig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.

About YouHodler

YouHodler FinTech platform is focused on crypto-backed lending with fiat (USD, EUR, CHF, GBP), crypto and stablecoin loans (USDT, USDC, TUSD, PAX, PAXG, DAI, HUSD), crypto/fiat, and crypto/crypto conversions The platform supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, REP, and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. User’s digital assets are safely guarded with Ledger Vault’s advanced custody and Fireblocks security options.

To learn more about YouHodler Switzerland visit youhodler-swiss.com

SOURCE: YouHodler

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com