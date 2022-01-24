Active Biotech Interim Report Q1 2022

FIRST QUARTER IN BRIEF

  • Dr. Erik Vahtola appointed Chief Medical Officer (Jan 01)
  • First patient dosed in the combination part of the phase Ib/IIa study of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma (Feb 07)
  • Active Biotech entered into global patent license agreement with Oncode Institute for tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (Feb 9)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Laquinimod eye drop phase I single ascending-dose part in healthy subjects finished with no safety concerns, multiple-dose part started

Financial summary 

SEK M Jan-Mar Full-year
  2022    2021 2021  
         
Net sales  
Operating loss/loss -15,3 -9,7 -49,8  
Profit/loss after tax -15,7 -9,8 -49,8  
Earnings per share (SEK) -0,07 -0,05 -0,24  
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 37,8 92,0 53,1  
           

For further information, please contact:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56
  Hans Kolam, CFO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44    		 Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

 

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on April 21, 2022, at 08.30 a.m. CET.

Attachment

