Biolog-id Announces Enhancements to Integrated Value-Chain Optimization Platform

New functionality integrates intelligent user-access with action-generated product data to enhance chain-of custody documentation and control for blood products

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biolog-id, a digital health solution provider focusing on value-chain optimization, announced today enhancements to its integrated platform for value-chain optimization to include user-access data. The enhancements represent a substantial improvement in the maintenance of chain-of-custody over blood products, with significant potential benefits for hospitals that manage blood products in remote locations outside of the blood bank.

The added functionality integrates multiple data sources to enhance the visibility, documentation, and control of blood components as they move through the supply chain to the patient. Biolog-id’s user-access system and Smart Storage shelves provide real-time data on every aspect of blood component inventory, reducing waste and speeding delivery to the patient.

“Our new functionality facilitates the storage of blood components in key procedural areas, increasing the speed of administration of these life-saving products to the patients who need them,” said Troy L. Hilsenroth, CEO of Biolog-id. “These enhancements are a great example of our ability to leverage the flexibility of our integrated platform to continuously deliver additional value to our customers and their patients.”

“We can deploy this functionality in conjunction with various user-access technologies, supporting the ability to selectively lock, unlock and monitor remote storage locations,” said Amit Mayer, Chief Innovation Officer at Biolog-id. “Moreover, we are developing additional ways to leverage this capability to drive more value for our customers in collaboration with major players in the blood banking industry.”

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact products. Biolog-id’s patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

Contact: Diane Muller, [email protected]