ADDING MULTIMEDIA MATRIXX Software and CompaxDigital Join Forces to Drive New Revenue Growth for Emerging 5G Services

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, today announced its partnership with CompaxDigital, a provider of cloud-native Business Support Solutions (BSS). The two companies are working with several European tier-1 operators to deliver a scalable and repeatable blueprint for 5G business transformation, delivering enhanced customer experience that drives revenue growth with innovative consumer and enterprise offers. To learn more about the partnership, read this report by TM Forum to discover why Telefonica Germany selected MATRIXX and CompaxDigital for their new B2C and B2B stacks.

To reap the returns on 5G investments, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are transforming how they approach IT infrastructure. Increasingly, CSPs require modular, open BSS architectures, favoring the best products on the market and putting an end to vendor lock-in. Additionally, CSPs are opting for cloud-native, product-first, configuration-only solutions in place of customized frameworks to make automation, customer responsiveness and low-cost experimentation core parts of their business. By joining CompaxDigital’s Customer and Revenue Management solution with the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform, the two industry leaders are able to provide unified customer and revenue management and real-time converged charging across all lines of business and network technologies, including 4G, 5G and fixed networks.

“Real-time monetization models and digital experiences are essential as organizations around the world prepare to deliver on the promise of new 5G services,” said Marc Price, CTO of MATRIXX Software. “Together, MATRIXX and CompaxDigital provide open and modern solutions that meet our customers’ unique demands for success in the 5G and cloud era, paving the way for a frictionless customer experience across consumer and enterprise markets.”

While 5G adoption enables new, value-driven use cases across all market segments, enterprises in particular are expected to increasingly drive innovation with 5G-enabled technologies, including augmented and virtual reality, IoT, cloud and edge services. These new services will not only transform enterprise operations, they are expected to unlock new B2B2X offerings that only 5G makes possible. CSPs will be a critical enabler of this new market segment. Together, CompaxDigital and MATRIXX deliver complementary, cloud-native capabilities that support CSP evolution, whether toward new and complex ecosystem offerings or simplified, automated customer experiences.

“The collaborative solution we’ve formed with MATRIXX is reflective of how industry leaders want their architecture to work,” said Robin Laliberté, SVP Global Sales at CompaxDigital. “Building a modern system requires open engagement and revenue solutions so customers can speed up their time to market with an iterative, agile delivery approach that meets their requirements across multiple lines of business. MATRIXX and CompaxDigital easily integrate to support digital-first experiences.”

About CompaxDigital



CompaxDigital recognizes the market’s need to pivot its customer and revenue management quickly. Its cloud-native Digital BSS platform is a game changer for clients who need to support multiple lines of business (B2C, B2B, B2B2X). Known for our practical engineering and the rapid, agile-based BSS deployment, 70-80% of CompaxDigital’s customer base is in the Telecommunications sector along with clients in the Digital Media, Public Administration, Insurance, and Transportation industries. Founded in 1994, CompaxDigital operates across the globe with over 500 employees in Europe, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and the United States of America.

About MATRIXX Software



MATRIXX Software is a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT and networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade Converged Charging System (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

