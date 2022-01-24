AI in Genomics Start-Up MNM Bioscience Gets nearly $1M Eureka Eurostars Funding for AI-Based Cancer Patient Stratification Tool

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MNM Bioscience, a technological start-up using genomic data and artificial intelligence algorithms to develop solutions for personalized medicine, received an $800 000 grant from the Eureka’s Eurostars Programme. The program is a funding instrument dedicated for innovative SMEs, and will support the development of MNM’s unique patient stratification tool for ovarian cancer patients.

This ambitious project will be realized in Consortium between MNM Bioscience and Macrogen Europe, a Dutch company focused on DNA sequencing and bioinformatics services.

The tool, named PARPiNDx (PARPindex), aims at better patient classification for the targeted anti-cancer therapy, increasing the chances to battle the disease through rapid implementation of the highly efficient drug. The tool selects patients who will respond to PARP inhibitors, a revolutionary drug family that is being successfully administered to patients with ovarian cancer, as well as several other cancer types, including pancreatic, breast and prostate cancers.

PARPiNDx is based on the genomic data derived from the whole genome sequencing data analyzed by AI-driven algorithms. PARPiNDx is not only selecting patients who will respond to PARPi, it is also identifying patients with intrinsic resistance to PARPi.

The consortium Agreement Was Signed 24th of March 2022.

