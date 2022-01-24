Aileron Expands Management Team with Appointment of Christopher Zergebel As Vice President, Program Management and Clinical Operations

Mr. Zergebel brings over 20 years of industry experience, primarily focused in oncology, and broad expertise to help Aileron ensure operational excellence

Aileron is advancing ALRN-6924 with the goal of delivering a chemoprotective agent for patients with p53-mutated cancer

Clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer ongoing with interim data on track for June 2022

Clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in p53-mutated neoadjuvant breast cancer anticipated to initiate enrollment in 2Q 2022

BOSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives, today announced it has expanded its management team with the appointment of Christopher Zergebel as Vice President of Program Management and Clinical Operations. Mr. Zergebel will report to Manuel Aivado, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aileron.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to the Aileron team. Given our biomarker-driven approach to chemoprotection, our clinical development strategy is designed to advance our goal to deliver a chemoprotective agent for patients with p53-mutated cancer. Chris’ broad expertise in oncology-specific clinical operations and project management will help us ensure operational excellence as we work toward realizing that goal. Chris shares the integrity, sense of urgency, and genuine compassion for cancer patients that defines our team here.”

Mr. Zergebel joins Aileron from Taiho Oncology, Inc., where he spent more than a decade in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President, R&D Services, overseeing clinical project management, clinical operations, data management, medical writing, and clinical supplies through all phases of clinical development and through regulatory approvals. Previously, Mr. Zergebel served as Vice President, Project Management at Taiho Oncology where he was responsible for global project management for all development programs, as well as consistent project planning and management across all Global Project Teams and all phases of clinical and post-marketing drug development. Earlier in his career, Mr. Zergebel held project management roles at PRA International and Organon, Inc., and also served as a clinical research associate and clinical team lead at Quintiles. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Boston University.

“I am very excited to join Manuel and the team at Aileron. We’ve all been touched by cancer directly or indirectly, and we all recognize the toxic impact chemotherapy has on patients as they fight cancer. So, I was very drawn to Aileron’s enormous and tangible potential to make a difference by striving to prevent chemotherapy-induced toxicities,” said Mr. Zergebel. “I look forward to contributing to Aileron’s mission as we continue to advance our clinical development program and build a top-notch organization.”

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle. ALRN-6924 is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy without protecting cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

Our vision is to bring chemoprotection to all patients with p53-mutated cancers, which represent approximately 50% of cancer patients, regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about Aileron’s future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential of ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent and the Company’s strategy and clinical development plans. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Aileron’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods anticipated or with respect to the matters anticipated; whether initial results of clinical trials will be indicative of final results of those trials or results obtained in future clinical trials, including trials in different indications; whether ALRN-6924 will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such trials will be accepted by and warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether ALRN-6924 will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all or in which territories or indications ALRN-6924 may receive approval; whether, if ALRN-6924 obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; what impact the coronavirus pandemic may have on the timing of our clinical development, clinical supply and our operations; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Aileron’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on March 28, 2022, and risks described in other filings that Aileron may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Aileron specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

