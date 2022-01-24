Todos Medical Appoints Philippe Goix as Chief Commercial Officer for Provista Diagnostics

Strengthens Management Team and Positions the Company for Growth and Expansion

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced the appointment of Philippe Goix as Chief Commercial Officer for Todos Medical’s wholly-owned CLIA/CAP certified lab, Provista Diagnostics. Dr. Goix brings more than 25 years of experience in the Life Sciences tools, Diagnostics and Health Information areas to Provista. Dr. Goix served as President & CEO of Prism Health Diagnostics, Inc. (PHDX), which he co-founded in late 2015 to establish ongoing wellness monitoring services as a business by delivering biomarker data to primary care, functional medicine physicians and consumers to empower consumers to make better health decisions and offer personalized solutions. Prior to PHDX, Dr. Goix consulted for several healthcare companies from 2013 to 2015. Between 2004 through 2013, Dr. Goix served as President & CEO of Singulex, Inc., a personalized healthcare diagnostics company focused on improving outcomes in the $300 billion diabetes/cardiovascular industry. While at Singulex, Singulex grew annual revenues from $0 and 10 employees, to annual revenues of over $60 million and more than 250 employees. During his tenure, Dr. Goix built a business comprising of three divisions: a laboratory testing division under CLIA, a proprietary Life Science Tools and pharma services division developing high sensitivity biomarker monitoring content, which was acquired by Merck Milipore in 2014, and an FDA-focused diagnostic development division. From 1997 to 2004, Dr. Goix served as President & CEO of Guava Technologies, Inc. where Dr. Goix successfully commercialized multiple commercial products still in use today. Guava Technologies was acquired by Merck Millipore in 2008.

In academia, Dr. Goix served as a research scientist at Stanford University, Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, Sandia Research Laboratory and Centre National de Recherche Scientifique in France. Dr. Goix was also a post-doctoral fellow at UC Berkeley. Dr. Goix received his Ph.D. in Physics from Universite de Rouen in France in 1987, and his MBA in Marketing with a Finance emphasis from University of San Francisco in 1995.

With the appointment of Dr. Goix, Todos Medical strengthens its management team in preparing for growth and expansion beyond COVID. Recently, Todos reached a new daily COVID testing high of approximately 6,000 in a day. The lab also validated the Lumira Test which could potentially triple COVID-19 testing capacity. Todos believes it is well positioned to not only use the competitive advantage of having COVID capacity to obtain new patients during outbreaks, but to then maintain regular treatment afterwards. Todos does not intend to increase its capacity but is increasing its assay offering infectious disease content and expanding to UTI, Wound and STD offering, in preparation for the launch of its high sensitivity blood breast cancer test, Videssa, which will be the core of its women’s health precision dx and personalized solution business.

“The precision testing and personalized solutions opportunities with Todos are boundless. I am very excited about it,” said Phillippe Goix, Todos Chief Commercial Officer. “Right now our lab is focused on the COVID-19 resurgence and achieving operating efficiencies to capitalize on any surge. Beyond the financial windfall of the testing business, this influx of testing demand will also serve to help us refine our operations by exposing inefficiencies at much a quicker rate and allow us to battle test solutions as well. After COVID-19 we will turn our sights to the power of our proprietary Videssa Breast Cancer test. This test is vital to so many women that we would not be surprised to see testing soar once it is released. The lab will be prepared for this and should have no problem transitioning. Todos has state of the art cloud-based Laboratory Information Systems and equipment and automated testing processes which gives us a competitive advantage in integrating patient information and delivering results with a fast turn-around time for existing and new clients. The existing pipeline of new customers is firming, and we hope to announce some new contract wins during the next surge.”

“We have a real opportunity to win some business,” said Gerald Commissiong CEO of Todos Medical. “We built COVID-19 testing capacity as others have downsized and returned to ordinary business. Looking at the case data it looks like the testing business is well positioned to benefit from the next surge in cases. Philippe and his team are at the right spot at the right time. If we execute on our business plan we are going to attract customers that first use our labs for COVID-19 testing thereby opening the door for their long-term business. We are confident that under Philippe’s leadership we can scale our COVID-19 testing strategy.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers’ life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company’s state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer’s influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista’s proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer’s disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Additionally, Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

