Airbase Announces First Annual Conference With Keynote Speaker José Andrés

The virtual conference will take place on April 26 with the key theme: Small teams. Big impact.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airbase, the leading spend management platform for mid-market companies, is hosting its first annual conference: Off the Ledger LIVE! on Tuesday, April 26. The virtual one-day event is free to attend and is an extension of the Off the Ledger online community of over 3,500 finance and accounting professionals. Chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen and the event’s keynote speaker, is uniquely suited to speak to the conference theme: Small teams. Big impact.

José is an award-winning chef, humanitarian, and the founder and CFO (Chief Feeding Officer) of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that promotes sustainable access to food and brings meals to people in crisis zones. José’s organization is known for its efficacy in extreme conditions, and its efforts are currently focused on Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees. José’s inspirational take on the ability of small teams to have an outsize impact fully aligns with the conference theme.

The virtual event will also feature five CPE-eligible sessions with key industry leaders, such as former Oracle CFO, Jeff Epstein; Doximity CFO, Anna Bryson; former CFO at Zapier and MailChimp, Jenny Bloom; Partner at Menlo Ventures, Matt Murphy, and others. Their focus will be on how small finance teams can have a big impact on their organizations. Session topics will include fundraising, data, automation, and remote teams. As part of the conference, there is an opportunity to win a gift certificate for one Zero-G Experience® courtesy of Airbase customer Zero-G (terms and conditions apply).

This is Airbase’s first conference for the Off the Ledger community, which was launched at the end of 2019 and has grown rapidly since. The unmet demand for a hub of finance professionals to interact online was clear, as the initial member count of 50 in January 2020 has exploded to over 3,500 today. Off the Ledger provides a sales-free space for networking, advice, and members-only events. The community members themselves chose the topic of this conference. Membership is not required to attend the conference.

“Finance teams are typically asked to do more with less. As companies scale, they are definitely the team that doesn’t grow linearly,” said Airbase Founder and CEO, Thejo Kote. “One of the greatest examples in the world today of small teams making an enormous impact is José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, and we’re very excited that he’s agreed to speak to our community. We’re also pleased to help build awareness for World Central Kitchen’s important work. I’m looking forward to our fireside chat at the conference.”

Sign up here to learn more about this incredible virtual conference and submit your questions for José Andrés — https://hopin.com/events/off-the-ledger-live.

Contacts

Darragh Collins, PR Manager at Airbase via: [email protected] / +1 604 671 4515