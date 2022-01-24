Sense and AkkenCloud Partner to Further Streamline the Hiring Process

The integration enables both platforms to increase personalization and efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sense, the market leader in AI-driven talent engagement and communication solutions for recruiting, today announced an integration with AkkenCloud, the Front Office, Middle Office, Back Office, and Payroll platform provider that helps staffing and recruiting organizations revolutionize their efficiencies.

The integration will allow Sense to leverage AkkenCloud’s comprehensive staffing software, helping staffing and recruiting agencies to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue.

“We are excited to partner with AkkenCloud. Both companies firmly believe in bringing personalization into the hiring cycle and this integration will further fuel that shared priority,” says Alex Rosen, Head of Product and Co-Founder at Sense.

“AkkenCloud being the system of record, this integration further enhances Sense’s AI-powered candidate engagement, enabling recruiters to personalize their candidate interactions. These interactions are then visible in a single candidate record for easier visibility and better analytics,” says John Duris, Director of Enterprise Solutions at AkkenCloud.

To view AkkenCloud and Sense webinar, click HERE.

Most recently, Sense launched Sense Discover. A new solution that is an automated, intuitive match function that more efficiently connects people with jobs and jobs with people. To learn more about Sense Discover please visit: sensehq.com/product/discover.

