Infinity Stone Options Rockstone Graphite Project

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 18, 2022) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (formerly, Contakt World Technologies Corp.) (“Infinity Stone” the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement (the “Agreement“) with 5042078 Ontario Inc. (the “Optionor“), pursuant to which it has been granted an option to acquire 33 unpatented single cell and multi cell mining claims (1094 hectares) located in Marks Township, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario (the “Rockstone Project” or the “Project”).

The Rockstone Project

Rockstone Graphite Zone is located 50 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port.

Based upon the Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007 and reprocessed by Greencastle Resources, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle’s drilling in 2012 was comprised of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 drill hole intercepted 24 meters (drill width) averaging 0.82% Zinc and 0.15% Copper within a graphitic schist. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% carbon using a LECO analytical procedure.

Greencastle contracted SGS Labs to complete metallurgical upgrading tests that resulted in grade purity of 96.11% (Cg). Further processing could possibly produce battery grade graphite. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.





Figure 1: Rockstone Graphite EM Survey (Greencastle 2012)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/120537_76622fa9c424c814_002full.jpg

“We are excited to announce the optioning of the Rockstone Project as the Company further expands its portfolio in the battery metals space,” stated Infinity Stone CEO, Zayn Kalyan. “We believe that graphite is just as important as lithium in the production of EV batteries, and that the market will move to value the resource accordingly. A recent Benchmark Mineral Intelligence report found that there will be a global deficit of graphite beginning this year, with China currently controlling 84% of the global supply,” further stated Mr. Kalyan.

The Company is currently working with the prior exploration team to draft a NI 43-101-compliant report based on the exploration work done on the Project and to coordinate further exploration. The Company expects to be able to be on the Project in the coming months, with the initial goal of twinning the GC-12-01 discovery hole and to drill test several other targets.

Qualified Person

Infinity Stone Ventures’ disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry Clark, P.Geo., who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

The Transaction

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the right to acquire a 100% ownership interest in and to the Rockstone Project upon the Company paying the Optionor an aggregate of US$2,000,000 over nine years and issuing the Optionor 500,000 class A subordinate voting shares of the Company within 30 days of the date of the Agreement.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.’s mission is to deliver solutions across industries. The Company’s primary business units are Contakt World and HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and the Company is actively looking to acquire portfolio assets in other sectors such as SaaS solutions and energy metals.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: the Agreement and the cash payments and share issuance contemplated thereunder; further exploration work to be conducted at the Project and completion of a NI 43-101-compliant report thereon; further information related to the Project being released later this week following review by a qualified person; the market moving to value graphite as a resource that is just as important as lithium in the production of EV batteries; and there being a global deficit of graphite beginning this year. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company’s public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

