Alex Cobb joins Unbabel leadership as Chief Product Officer

Alex Cobb brings two decades of experience as a technical leader, along with a track record of successful startup exits, to the Unbabel leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unbabel (https://unbabel.com/), the AI-powered language operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual customer experience at scale, is announcing that product management expert and tech industry pacesetter, Alex Cobb, has joined the team as Chief Product Officer.

Cobb comes to Unbabel with 20 years of technical leadership experience. During his career, he has led globally-distributed, enterprise-scale, agile software development organizations focused on product innovation and experience design of SaaS platforms and tools. In his previous roles, he was a key driver for product innovation through customer engagement and data-driven experimentation. Cobb’s technical leadership experience and background in product management is an immense boon to Unbabel’s leadership team as it integrates its recent acquisition of Lingo24 and continues to define the category of Language Operations.

In the startup realm, Cobb has a track record of successful exits, including Commercia Corp (acquired by Microsoft), Kony, Inc. (acquired by Temenos), and K2 Software, Inc. (acquired by Nintex). At these companies, he skillfully matured product management and design practices, and implemented organizational design optimized for transparency, productivity, and delivery of each company’s roadmap. He was also instrumental in incubating new technologies and validating key partner integrations. His skills in these areas are invaluable for Unbabel’s goal to establish the platform as the de facto multilingual language translation solution for global business.

Cobb stated, “By providing a unique and hybrid approach to translation, the Unbabel platform is uniquely positioned in the market to provide quality multilingual translations, and I look forward to continuing to build and integrate our Language Operations platform with key partners and for new use cases for enterprise-ready customers. Unbabel presents an exciting opportunity for me to help empower companies to scale at an unprecedented rate while using language as a key asset to expand globally.”

“Alex’s approach to strategic product planning has been to use data-driven experimentation and customer engagement insights for continuous improvement, which is closely aligned with how Unbabel approaches product innovation,” said Vasco Pedro, CEO and Co-Founder of Unbabel. “His experience makes him an invaluable member for our core leadership team as we continue to drive innovation for language translations at scale.”

About Unbabel

Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies.

The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service.

Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading brands such as Booking.com, Nestle, Panasonic, Patagonia, and UPS, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak.

