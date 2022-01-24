Tricentis Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality and Continuous Testing for Digital Execution 2022 Vendor Assessment

Tricentis offers a fundamentally different way to tackle software testing, dramatically accelerating digital transformation, application delivery, and cloud migration

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a leader in test automation for modern cloud and enterprise applications, was positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality and Continuous Testing for Digital Execution 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47097621, March 2022). According to the IDC MarketScape, “enterprise ASQ capabilities require high-end, deep, broad, and modern functionality from core traditional areas for quality, including performance and functional testing, test management, and methodology frameworks from software inception to service virtualization, deployment, containerization, business quality, API testing, and beyond.”

Within the report, Tricentis was recognized in the Leaders Category for worldwide enterprise ASQ and continuous testing for digital execution. Tricentis products included Tricentis Tosca, Tricentis qTest, Tricentis LiveCompare, Tricentis NeoLoad, Tricentis Data Integrity, Tricentis Test Automation for ServiceNow, and Tricentis Analytics.

According to the report, “Tricentis’ ASQ portfolio is differentiated due to the company’s breadth and depth, automation of continuous testing, and codeless test creation and the use of AI to help accelerate software delivery and help reduce costs. The company’s common information model supports coordination and portfolio wide analytics, enabling users to be more targeted and focused on testing initiatives.”

“Tricentis Tosca’s strategy for integration across other key DevOps, open source, and commercial products is comprehensive and judiciously focused. Tricentis’ solid execution on its SAP testing strategy, its relationship with SAP, and partnership has positioned it extremely well,” The report continued. “Tricentis’ acquisition approach has been strategic, nimbly carried out, and well prioritized.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

