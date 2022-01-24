Palisade Insurance Partners Launches Specialty Managing General Underwriter (“MGU”)

Independent MGU will focus on insuring litigation and other contingent risks that are instrumental in helping insureds manage and transfer risk associated with legal, tax, and transactional situations

Led by industry veteran John McNally, who brings two decades of specialty insurance underwriting experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palisade Insurance Partners, LLC (“Palisade” or the “Company”), an independently operated specialty managing general underwriter (“MGU”), today announced the launch of its business to provide a range of contingent legal risk insurance and other specialty insurance products across the U.S. and International markets.

Headquartered in New York, Palisade specializes in underwriting litigation-related insurance, other contingent risks, and transaction insurance, including Rep & Warranty and tax insurance. By leveraging its unique expertise and ability to underwrite all legal-related risk types, Palisade seeks to meet the growing demand for specialized insurance capacity across the legal spectrum, including from corporate clients, law firms, asset management funds, specialty finance vehicles and litigation finance firms. Palisade’s expertise extends to risks on both the plaintiff and defendant sides of litigation, and its products will be designed to address risks relating to both legal assets and legal liabilities. The Company is actively building its team of underwriting professionals and intends to begin offering products in the second half of 2022.

Palisade is led by President John McNally, a veteran insurance industry executive who most recently led NFP’s Merger & Acquisition Risk Solutions Group focused on transaction insurance. Earlier in his career, Mr. McNally led the transaction insurance practice at JLT Specialty USA and has held senior underwriting roles at AIG and Beazley Group in New York and London.

Mr. McNally said, “The needs of corporate clients, asset managers, and others for insurance solutions to mitigate and manage contingent legal risks has outgrown available market capacity considerably. For context, the global litigation finance market is estimated at a nearly $12bn annual industry, with significant year-over-year growth, while the global legal services industry is expected to exceed $1tn in fee revenue by 2022. This significant momentum in other areas of legal services and legal risk management has far outpaced the development of the insurance market in this area, creating a strong demand for insurance capacity covering these risks and a dedicated platform with the expertise to underwrite them.”

“Palisade is ideally positioned to meet the sector demand by leveraging our expertise to deliver solutions uniquely tailored to address litigation and other contingent risks. We look forward to scaling our team of risk and underwriting professionals as we begin to offer products later this year.”

To learn more, please visit https://palisadeinsurance.com/.

About Palisade Insurance Partners

Palisade Insurance Partners (“Palisade”) is an independent MGU that specializes in underwriting litigation-related insurance, transaction liability, and other contingent risks, including contingent legal risk insurance, Rep & Warranty (RWI) and other specialty lines. Palisade is dedicated to providing clients access to contingent legal risk and other specialty insurance while applying the highest standards of underwriting and upholding its core values of integrity and independence. To learn more, please visit https://palisadeinsurance.com/.

