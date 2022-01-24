OutSystems Recognized as a Three-Time Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Platforms

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutSystems, a global leader in low-code application development, today announced it was recognized as the Customers’ Choice in the latest Gartner Peer Insights “‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Platforms” report, based on user reviews and feedback. OutSystems is the only low-code platform provider recognized both by users in the Gartner Peer Insights report three times in a row1 and by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Leader.

The Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report represents more than one thousand global user reviews from IT decision-makers over an 18-month period ending December 2021. Through comprehensive validation and authentication processes, verified customers shared the following about OutSystems:

Gartner forecasts that 70% of new enterprise applications will be developed using low-code or no-code technologies by 2025.2 Cross-industry business challenges continue to drive this acceleration as more businesses seek to develop applications and solutions for a variety of digital transformation initiatives – from applications that support new customer and employee onboarding experiences, to transforming the workplace in times of change, and significant updates to legacy technologies.

“The feedback from our customers is clear – OutSystems delivers the highest levels of performance and developer experience, enabling customers to build applications focused on business value,” said Paulo Rosado, CEO and Founder of OutSystems. “The voice of the customer is the voice that drives our innovation every day. Since the launch of the Peer Insights platform, users have shared more positive reviews (more than 600 and counting) of OutSystems than of any other low-code vendor. Not only does this reflect the passion of our customers and community, but it demonstrates our unwavering focus on pushing well beyond the limitations of other low-code solutions in the space.”

OutSystems pioneered the low-code category, having introduced its first platform in 2002. Since then, the company has amassed a global install base comprising high-performance development teams who are building mission-critical applications designed specifically for their business. OutSystems customers span large enterprises to small- and medium-sized businesses across nearly all industries – from banking and manufacturing to energy and healthcare.

Users have rated OutSystems as a Customers’ Choice not only in Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”, but they also recently named OutSystems one of the top 20 “Best Development Products for 2022” on the market by G2. The G2 ranking pulls from verified peer reviews of various software development solutions, including on-premise and SaaS tools for businesses to track and manage the software development process.

An example of the company’s solutions can be seen in customer stories, such as Clark University, which leveraged the OutSystems platform to build a mobile app and web portal called “MI Peace” to support mental health among students.

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner Peer Insights “‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms” report here.

Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Report

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. The aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.3

About OutSystems – OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems low-code application platform’s high productivity, connected, and AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With over 584,000 community members, approximately 1,600 employees, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems is recognized globally for helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

