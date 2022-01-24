Altada Launches ‘AI Possible’ Summit

Leader in AI-powered Decision-Making to Hold First-Ever Thought Leadership Event

CORK, Ireland & NEW YORK & MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altada Technology Solutions, a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that supercharge data-driven decision making in the financial services, travel and security and healthcare sectors, today announced the company’s first “AI Possible” Summit, scheduled for April 29, 2022, in Miami’s South Beach.

This one-day thought leadership event was created by Altada to uncover new opportunities around AI, as well as to explore AI’s positive business impact. The program will cover technical aspects of AI, as well as key AI challenges – including ethical implications – and explore enterprise use cases, with a particular focus on financial services.

Altada is one of the first privately held Irish start-up tech companies to host a conference of this kind in the U.S. An audience of venture capitalists and investors, AI technology leaders, and future talent will have access to a program that includes feature presentations and panels from top global AI influencers and thought leaders. Scheduled presenters include:

Allan Beechinor, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Altada, speaking on the latest advances in data science and AI

Patrick Shallow, Managing Director, Credit Expo, who will explore retail credit risk and profitability

Josh Harrison, Managing Director, Rocktop Partners, presenting how AI is revolutionizing document intelligence

According to Beechinor, hosting Altada’s first-ever and wholly independent AI summit represents a massive achievement for the company. “We’re truly honored to host ‘AI Possible,’ which was brought about by our exponential growth in the U.S.,” he commented. “While we’re already well established as AI thought leaders in Europe – especially in the financial services space – our continued success in the States makes an event like this possible, and we’re truly excited to share our point of view and expertise with the larger AI community in America.”

To learn more about “AI Possible,” please visit https://www.altada.com/aipossible/ and “Apply to Attend” to join this unique event. “AI Possible” will also be broadcasted online from 9:30 AM EST: AI Possible Summit 2022 Tickets, Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM | Eventbrite

About Altada

Founded in 2017, Altada is a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that supercharge data-driven decision making in financial services, travel/security and healthcare. The company’s Data Intelligence Platform integrates the first AI engine that leverages optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data, enabling users to not only make sense of their information but to also gain meaningful market insights that drive competitive advantage. Altada is headquartered in Cork, Ireland, and operates 13 offices across Europe, the U.S. and Asia, including Dublin, Malta, London, Miami, West Palm Beach, Austin, New York, San Francisco, Delhi, and Singapore. Privately-held, Altada is backed by venture investment from Rocktop Partners, Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland. To learn more, please visit https://www.altada.com/.

