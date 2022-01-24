Procore Appoints Joy Durling as Chief Data Officer

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced Joy Durling as its first-ever chief data officer. Joy will lead Procore’s data-as-a-product strategy, as well as all information technology, data intelligence, and product and information security. She will join Procore’s executive leadership team and report to founder, President and CEO, Tooey Courtemanche.





Most recently, Joy served as executive vice president and chief information officer at Vivint, where she focused on elevating the customer and employee experience with data-driven innovation. She was integral in scaling Vivint’s technology platform and operations to successfully transition to a public company. Prior to that, Joy was vice president of technology at Adobe Systems Inc. During her 11 years at Adobe, she held a variety of roles building out cross-functional business and technology experiences. Most notably, she played a strategic role in Adobe’s transition from a box product to a SaaS company. This required significant evolution in their technology architecture, operations and talent.

“Over the last few years, we have been investing in leveraging the massive amount of data on our platform to help our customers run better businesses. Joy will lead us in the next stage of this journey as we continue to transform into a data-first company.” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder, President and CEO. “Joy’s passion for customers, experience leading at scale and ability to drive innovation to deliver real value is a huge asset for Procore and our customers. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to the team.”

“The construction industry is primed to seize on advances in technology. Unleashing the power of data intelligence will drive cohesion, competitive advantage and ultimately result in more value for customers. Procore is in a unique position to continue to lead the way,” explained Durling. “I’m thrilled to be joining Procore’s fast-paced and mission-driven team. Their commitment to building a better, safer and more sustainable world shines through everything they do.”

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

