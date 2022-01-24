American Airlines Center Scores with Fully Integrated, Autonomous Food & Beverage Destinations

AI-powered food & beverage markets blend frictionless and mobile ordering in debut at American Airlines Center in Dallas – home of the NBA’s Mavericks and NHL’s Stars – serving thousands of fans and show-goers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Airlines Center today announced the opening of two new frictionless food and beverage experiences. In collaboration with hospitality partner Levy and its innovation studio, DBK Studio, The Center has opened a new Market To-Go shop on the arena’s Terrace Level, with a second location on the Main Concourse of the arena to open later this month.

Powered by autonomous retail technology from Standard AI and mobile payment technology from SpotOn, the markets are among the first food and beverage destinations at a North American sports venue that fully integrate AI and mobile payments for an autonomous experience.

“We are proud to be home to one of the first autonomous retail experiences at a major events venue. The fan experience at American Airlines Center is world-class, and with Standard we’re making it even better,” said Dave Brown, COO & General Manager of American Airlines Center. “Whether at a Mavericks or Stars game, or attending a world-class concert, our community expects and deserves the very best, so we continually strive to provide a cutting-edge experience for all fans in attendance. We know they’re going to love the new autonomous checkout experience.”

Market To-Go locations will offer a selection of freshly prepared and packaged snacks and refreshments, including select beer, wine, and soft drinks. The process is simple: Fans enter the market and quickly download a mobile checkout app. Once ready, they shop, tap to checkout via the app, and go – without having to wait in line. The shops use AI-powered cameras and mobile payment technology to create a checkout-free system that registers what products fans select and enables them to pay without waiting or scanning.

“Delivering amazing hospitality today means meeting fans with what they value most, and more specifically, giving them control over the time it takes to order, pick-up, and get back to their seats,” said Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy. “We value our fans and their time, and pilots like this with world-class venues like American Airlines Center are so important as we look to a future where truly frictionless concourses put fans in complete control. We’re incredibly excited to bring this fully integrated experience forward through DBK Studio in partnership with The Center.”

“Nowhere is your time more valuable than at a sporting event or concert. It’s where we cheer on our heroes and experience culture together. Autonomous checkout makes it so you can get back to your seat faster, and never have to choose between grabbing a snack and making a memory,” said Standard AI CEO and Co-founder Jordan Fisher. “We’re thrilled to make this possible at the American Airlines Center, one of the premier entertainment venues in the U.S.”

Standard AI worked with SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, to leverage technologies for mobile payments and a fully integrated retail management system – the first of this kind of deployment in the sports and entertainment industry. Additionally, Standard AI’s platform is designed to work without ever using facial recognition, so customers’ privacy is protected.

For more information, visit www.americanairlinescenter.com. For more information on Standard AI, visit www.standard.ai.

About American Airlines Center

Designed by architectural wizard David M. Schwarz and Dallas-based HKS, Inc., American Airlines Center is considered one of the nation’s top arenas. Since opening its doors in 2001, the Center has been setting the precedent for sporting and live entertainment events. Bringing in a wide variety of big name shows as well as being home of both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center consistently displays its unique versatility. Billboard Magazine named American Airlines Center the 5th busiest arena in the world in 2021.

About DBK Studio

DBK Studio is a wholly owned subsidiary of Levy, the original disruptor creating innovative food and beverage experiences at iconic sports and entertainment venues, cultural attractions and restaurants. Levy was founded in 1978 with a single delicatessen – D.B. Kaplan’s Delicatessen – and that spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship continues in the studio. DBK serves as the entry point to scale innovation within the hospitality industry. The group cultivates relationships between startups and emerging technology partners, and venues to test, mature, and scale solutions that enhance the guest and team member experience in sports venues, conventions and cultural attractions, music and entertainment venues, retail shops, and restaurants. For more information, please visit www.dbkstudio.co.

About Standard AI

Standard AI has transformed retail as we know it. With the first checkout-free solution that works in any existing store, the Standard platform allows customers to walk in, take what they need, and walk out – without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay. The company’s machine vision and AI-powered solution is the only one that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores, representing a giant leap forward for retail tech and enabling retailers to rapidly deliver an amazing new shopping experience to customers. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard AI has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with retailers around the world. Learn more at https://standard.ai/.

Contacts

Standard AI Contact:



Alex Plant



Marketing at Standard



[email protected]

Standard AI Social:

Twitter: @StandardAI

LinkedIn: @StandardCognition

American Airlines Center Contact:

Melissa Koehler



Director of Marketing



[email protected]

Levy/DBK Studio Contact:

Kevin Memolo



Director of Communications



[email protected]