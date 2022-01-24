An Affiliate of Walton Street Acquires Infill SLC Industrial Portfolio, a 526,872 RSF Industrial Portfolio in Salt Lake City, UT

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An affiliate of Walton Street Capital, L.L.C. (“Walton Street”) announced that it has acquired the SLC Infill Industrial Portfolio (“Infill SLC Portfolio” or the “Portfolio”), a portfolio of seven Class A industrial assets totaling 526,872 RSF, located in infill Salt Lake City, UT in partnership with Greenlaw Partners (“Greenlaw”) in two separate transactions.





The Infill SLC Portfolio is strategically located within a 1–3-mile radius of major interstates and freeways including I-15, I-80, I-215, SR-154, and SR-201. The Portfolio is also located less than 10 miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport and proximate to two major rail yards. The Portfolio is currently 100% leased and has averaged a 98% occupancy rate over the last 5 years with tenancy across industries including materials, distribution, automotive parts, and equipment storage.

“We are excited to further our presence in the Salt Lake City industrial market with our long-time partners at Greenlaw. This transaction represents Walton Street’s fifth investment in Salt Lake City and second logistics investment illustrating our strong conviction in the market’s population growth and key employment drivers. We look forward to expanding upon our partnership with Greenlaw in seeking to acquire additional infill logistics properties,” said Andrew Gindy, Senior Principal at Walton Street.

About Walton Street Capital, L.L.C.: Walton Street is a private equity real estate investment firm that, since its inception in 1994 through its affiliates, has raised over $15 billion of capital commitments. Walton Street’s principals have collectively acquired, financed, managed, and sold over $50 billion of real estate and have an average of 21 years of real estate industry experience. Senior management has collectively invested and managed both real estate equity and debt through several real estate cycles over five separate decades and more than 40 years, forging long-term and deep relationships with lenders, public and private real estate owners, operators, brokers, managers, and industry service providers.

About Greenlaw Partners: Founded in 2003, Greenlaw Partners acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Greenlaw’s core focus is on the acquisition and management of income assets and land entitlement projects. The leadership team has extensive experience in a vast array of asset classes and property types including industrial, multifamily, office, residential, retail, land entitlement and hospitality projects. Since inception, Greenlaw has executed on acquisitions and dispositions of $7.0 billion in partnership with a variety of sophisticated real estate owners, brokers and lenders.

