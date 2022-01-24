Snowden Lane Partners Adds New Advisor Team to Chicago Office

Led by Industry Veteran, Andrew W. Heitner, The Heitner Group Joins Snowden Lane

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced the formation of The Heitner Group, the latest wealth management team to join the fast-growing hybrid RIA.

Based in Snowden Lane’s Chicago office, the new team is led by Andrew Heitner, a leading financial advisor with comprehensive knowledge of global capital markets and experience serving high net worth individuals, families and institutions. He joins Snowden Lane as a Senior Partner and Managing Director, along with Christian Gallo, who will serve as a Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Registered Client Relationship Manager.

“We’re thrilled to have Andrew and Christian join Snowden Lane, as both will make immediate contributions to our firm,” said Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of Snowden Lane Partners. “Andrew’s extensive experience across global financial markets, in addition to his track record as a trusted advisor, makes him the perfect candidate to lead our latest advisory team. I am humbled that Andrew and Christian selected Snowden Lane for this next chapter.”

With over two decades of financial services experience, Heitner began his career in high school, working at a St. Louis investment firm run by his father and grandfather that helped finance charities and churches. He went on to complete a nine-year career at JP Morgan, where he traded Asian equities and U.S. equity derivatives, based in Hong Kong and New York, respectively. He later joined JP Morgan’s Private Bank in Geneva, Switzerland, where he served for three years as Vice President advising ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices based in the Middle East. Prior to joining Fieldpoint Private, Heitner spent an additional nine years as a Vice President in Neuberger Berman’s wealth management division.

Gallo began his financial services career as an associate for Oppenheimer & Co. in 2013. He most recently served as an Associate Advisor at Fieldpoint Private, working with advisor teams to deliver wealth management strategies and banking solutions for multi-generational families and entrepreneurs.

“Andrew and Christian have each built very impressive careers and I know their experience will serve them well as they launch The Heitner Group at Snowden Lane,” said Greg Franks, Snowden Lane’s Managing Partner, President & COO. “We were enthusiastic when Andrew expressed interest in our firm amid a competitive recruiting landscape. Above all else, I’m looking forward to seeing the excellent work I know they will produce here.”

Added Rob Mooney, Managing Partner and CEO of Snowden Lane Partners, “Witnessing our values resonate across the RIA community has been a truly rewarding experience. We remain dedicated to our founding principles and are fortunate to continue to attract top talent from across the wealth management industry. I’m encouraged that we have maintained strong recruiting momentum into 2022 and look forward to the next phase of Snowden Lane’s growth.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others.

The firm has 118 total employees, 66 of whom are financial advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron’s 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

