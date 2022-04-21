Angion Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address fibrotic diseases, today announced participation in an upcoming investment conference.

Angion’s President and CEO, Dr. Jay Venkatesan, will participate in the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually. The presentation will be a fireside chat format and investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the live presentation. Details are as follows:

Shareholder Equity Conference (Virtual)

Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET

A webcast of the event will be accessible online by visiting the events and presentations page under the investors section of Angion’s website at https://ir.angion.com/events-presentations. The webcast will remain archived on Angion’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have known limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate is ANG-3070, a highly-selective oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development for the treatment of fibrotic kidney and lung diseases. Enrollment is ongoing in JUNIPER, a dose-finding Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070 in primary proteinuric kidney diseases (NCT04939116). Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs focused on rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibition and CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibition. For more information, please visit www.angion.com.

