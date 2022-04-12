Eledon to Host Virtual R&D Day on Thursday, April 28, 2022

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a patient-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative and impactful treatments for organ and cell transplantation, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it will host its first R&D Day on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET (7 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT). Members of Eledon’s senior management team will be joined by four leading experts for a deep dive on the company’s investigational drug, tegoprubart, and the promise of CD40 Ligand targeted immunotherapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, kidney transplantation, islet cell transplantation, and IgA nephropathy.

Members of Eledon’s senior management team scheduled to present include:

David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

Steven Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer

Jeff Bornstein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Thought leaders scheduled to present include:

Stanley H. Appel, M.D., Co-Director of the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute, Chair of the Stanley H. Appel Department of Neurology at Houston Methodist

Jonathan Barratt, M ChB, Ph.D, FRCP, The Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine & Honorary Consultant Nephrologist, University of Leicester, United Kingdom

Flavio Vicenti, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine in the Department of Medicine and the Kidney Transplant Service at the University of California San Francisco

Piotr Witkowski, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Surgery at the Transplantation Institute at the University of Chicago

For additional information on the virtual R&D Day, including an agenda for the event and registration details, please visit rdday2022.eledon.com/.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

