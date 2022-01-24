Aragon Research Positions SnapLogic as a Leader in the Inaugural Globe for Transformation Platform as a Service

Evaluation based on completeness of strategy and performance

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SnapLogic, a leader in Enterprise Automation, today announced that it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the inaugural Globe™ for Transformation Platform as a Service.1

Aragon Research is the first industry analyst firm to identify, define, and categorize the Transformation Platform as a Service, or tPaaS, market. Aragon says the tPaaS industry “…consists of the set of providers of cloud services that specifically enable customers to reimagine and transform their business by providing business modeling and process modeling capabilities, critical digital business services (business architecture and design services, embedded AI, advanced analytics, automation), and integration to new and emerging technologies (IoT, robotics, connectors, etc.).”

“We believe our positioning in Aragon’s inaugural Transformation Platform as a Service report reflects our business growth and our belief in the importance of continuously building and delivering innovative solutions that help our customers establish a competitive advantage,” said Dayle Hall, CMO at SnapLogic. “It is these innovations – from our core Intelligent Integration Platform to SnapLogic Flows and Fast Data Loader – as well as our commitment to empowering both business and IT users alike with powerful, easy-to-use solutions, that make us the most strategic choice for organizations looking to quickly and effectively transform their business.”

From a single platform, SnapLogic’s self-service, low-code approach empowers both business managers and IT teams to quickly and easily automate all of their data and application integrations. The platform’s leading Iris AI technology applies artificial intelligence to power self-driving integrations, improving the overall speed and quality of the process.

To download a complimentary copy of the Aragon Research 2022 Globe for Transformation Platform as a Service, click here.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

