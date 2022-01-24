Archer Announces Addition of Graeme Keith as Global Professional Services Lead for Risk Quantification

Recognized risk quantification expert joins Archer executive team and extends company’s industry leadership position

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GRC–Archer®, a leading provider of integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced the addition of Graeme Keith as Global Professional Services Lead for Risk Quantification. In his new role, Graeme will be working closely with Archer customers to increase their focus on connecting risk analysis to the most strategic aspects of their business.

Graeme joins Archer with experience spanning both industry and academia, working across corporate strategy and risk management. Prior to running his own consultancy focused on risk quantification, Graeme served in twin roles as lead strategy advisor and head of enterprise risk management at Maersk Oil. Graeme earned his doctorate in applied mathematics at Cambridge in 2000 and teaches at Copenhagen University and the Technical University of Denmark. He is a fellow of the UK institute of Mathematics and its Applications and a chartered mathematician.

“With the launch of the full quantitative capability of Archer Insight, Archer has triggered a paradigm shift in enterprise risk management practice,” said Graeme. “Quantification is the fairy dust that turns GRC into an enterprise-wide, strategic decision support tool because it synthesizes the impact of uncertainties between functions and sectors and across organizational structures, and it is the only way meaningfully to articulate the fundamental trade-off between risk and reward. I have been helping clients achieve these goals throughout my career in risk management. Archer’s unique technology and the industry’s largest client base makes it the ideal environment to take this mission to the next level.”

The addition of Graeme as the lead for Archer’s Strategic Risk Management Practice will be closely related to other recent innovations and advancements from Archer around strategic risk management, including the launch of Archer Insight and the additions of French Caldwell as Chief Strategy Officer and David Vose as Vice President of Risk Management.

“All of us at Archer are thrilled to welcome Graeme as another big addition to our growing leadership team,” said Bill Diaz, CEO of Archer. “Every day, we see accelerated momentum around customers wanting to manage risk as an enterprise-wide endeavor, in much the same way they’ve evolved in managing areas like finance, customer relations and HR. As risk management continues this ascension, the importance of quantitative analysis increases dramatically as C-suites and Boards expect that level of insight to drive strategy.”

Strategic risk management requires both the ability to analyze risks over different corporate scales and to articulate the trade-off between risk and reward. This is only possible using quantitative methods, starting with a focus on data and in-house expertise to make simple quantitative assessments of risk which helps to inform operational and strategic business decisions.

“A modern approach to risk management today encompasses not only effective management of risk from a defensive standpoint, but also leveraging risk as a competitive advantage based on increased likelihood of success of strategic initiatives,” said Amy Cravens, Research Manager for Governance, Risk & Compliance at IDC. “One of the primary areas we see risk management capabilities advancing to help achieve this goal is risk quantification. In our recent GRC Maturity Study, respondents indicated that risk quantification represents one of the top areas they are looking to implement over the next three years.”

In response to this increased demand for risk quantification, Archer Insight provides a suite of enterprise-wide, multi-domain risk quantification capabilities for business leaders, designed to increase visibility, improve resilience, and manage risk to strategic goals. Using Archer Insight, risk management teams can conduct risk quantification analysis, monitor those risks, and provide business leaders and decision-makers with the quantitative, transparent, and actionable information needed to make strategic business decisions.

To learn more about risk quantification and Archer Insight, visit https://www.archerirm.com/archer-insight-risk-quantification or watch the on-demand webcast, “Risk Quantification: Step Up Your GRC Game” on the role of risk quantification in GRC/IRM programs.

