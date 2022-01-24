Leading Employee Experience Platform Kazoo Expands Offering With the Acquisition of WorkTango

The combined solution will empower companies to create more engaged, high-performing workforces

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kazoo, the leading employee experience platform, today announced the acquisition of WorkTango, the Toronto-based employee experience survey and people analytics company that gives employees a voice and leaders actionable insights to create a more engaged workforce. With this acquisition, Kazoo will be the only solution in the market with a full suite of employee listening, recognition and rewards, and performance management capabilities, all in a single platform.

As businesses continue to grapple with the Great Resignation, increasing worker burnout, and the challenges of remote and hybrid work, the need to keep employees connected and aligned is more crucial than ever. With a recent Gartner survey noting that 91% of executives are concerned about employee turnover in 2022, now is the time for businesses to focus on their employee experience in order to thrive in this competitive talent market. As a company, Kazoo believes work can and should be better and is focused on giving organizations the solutions they need to put their people first. With the addition of WorkTango’s robust employee listening and leadership enablement capabilities, Kazoo will help companies positively impact the employee experience by enabling them to better understand and improve all moments of the employee lifecycle.

“Over the last two years, the nature of work has dramatically changed, and this acquisition comes at a pivotal time as companies focus on their people more than ever,” said Patrick Manzo, CEO of Kazoo. “Our companies share a singular vision for making work better for more people, regardless of where they work. By leveraging the best of both companies’ technology and talent, this acquisition gives our customers a better pulse on employee expectations and experiences and allows them to use those insights to drive greater engagement and ultimately achieve better business results.”

Through this acquisition, Kazoo will expand its capabilities with WorkTango’s comprehensive employee listening solution that gathers employee feedback via configurable templates, intelligently analyzes the data in automated dashboards, and recommends next steps for people leaders based on those insights. Additionally, Kazoo will leverage WorkTango’s expertise in data, analytics, and AI across the platform to unlock a more complete understanding of an employee’s day-to-day experience. Together, Kazoo and WorkTango will continue to support more than 1,000 customers globally ranging from small and midsize businesses to global Fortune 100 enterprises like Kia of North America, LogicMonitor, Brooklyn Nets, and Bluetooth.

“Joining forces with Kazoo and bringing our passionate teams together provides our customers with greater value and better service amid the ever-evolving workplace,” said Rob Catalano, co-founder of WorkTango. “Together, we’re offering the market a best-in-class solution for creating phenomenal employee experiences and an environment where everyone can thrive. We built WorkTango with a passion to improve (work) lives, and this next step in our journey helps us live our passion at a broader scale.”

Over the last two years, Kazoo and WorkTango have grown their employee base while supporting their customers in creating a positive employee experience in an ever-changing world. As companies continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic, the capabilities of the combined organization will allow businesses to better connect, engage, listen, and grow their biggest asset — their employees.

“The employee experience is now more important than ever. To advance in this critical area we’ve been using Kazoo to drive a culture of recognition, and WorkTango to gain insights into the voice of our employees and put insights directly into the hands of our managers,” said Cyndi Garnett, vice president of human resources of The Braun Corporation. “To learn the two are coming together and bringing the power of both to one platform is incredibly exciting.”

Kazoo and WorkTango will initially operate their award-winning platforms individually as they work to fully integrate both the teams and the solutions. WorkTango co-founders Rob Catalano and Nadir Ebrahim will join Kazoo’s executive team as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer, respectively. Co-founder Bjarke Jungberg Grouleff will join the Kazoo technology team as Chief Architect. The acquisition price is non-disclosed.

As leaders in the HR technology industry, Kazoo and WorkTango together will deliver on their promise to enable customers to build winning cultures, engaged teams, and stronger business results by putting their people first. Read more about Kazoo’s expanded offerings with WorkTango on the company blog.

About Kazoo

The Kazoo Employee Experience Platform brings together everything you need to create a high-performing, connected culture regardless of where your employees work or what device they use. By combining Goals & OKRs, Recognition, Feedback, Conversations, and Incentives within a single, easy-to-use platform, your employees become more engaged, your managers become better leaders, and your productivity and business performance soars. The Kazoo Employee Experience Platform is where priorities become clear, achievements are celebrated, and everyone has a voice. Let’s make work better. Learn more at KazooHR.com.

About WorkTango

The WorkTango platform creates space for employees to have a voice and helps companies easily gather frequent feedback for any engagement, transformation, or feedback initiative. Using data science and natural language understanding, actionable insights from employee feedback is served in real-time to HR, executives, and people leaders. The results are quicker insight and action, better people decisions, and a more aligned and engaged workforce.

