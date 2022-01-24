Equalum Continuous Data Integration Platform 3.0 Generally Available for Global Deployments

First to Natively Support All Data Integration Use Cases Under a Single Unified Platform with Zero Coding

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equalum, a best-in-class provider of data integration and ingestion solutions, today announced general availability of the industry’s most advanced data integration platform. Equalum’s Continuous Data Integration Platform (CDIP) Version 3.0 is available for on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based operations, including all required Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Targets. The platform supports real-time streaming use cases as well as Batch ETL, Replication and Tier One Change Data Capture.

“Organizations are increasingly struggling with creating and operationalizing data ingestion and transformation pipelines at scale in the modern enterprise,” said Stewart Bond, Research Director, Data Integration and Data Intelligence Software for IDC. “The Equalum platform provides support for the entire data ingestion development process, from creation through to operationalization, with features such as monitoring and measurement of execution metrics for proactive issue identification and resolution, high availability and failover, enabling control and protection of informational assets at scale.”

Bringing the industry’s most advanced functionality to enterprises globally, Equalum CDIP provides a drag and drop interface for real-time and batch data pipeline creation. The platform delivers impressive performance levels in multi-use case scenarios compared to single use-case tools, including CDC or Streaming ETL tools without CDC. It is the first solution of its kind to provide native support for all data integration use cases with no-code and the first to offer Streaming ETL and ELT plus Batch ETL and modern, and multi-modal Change Data Capture all under one, unified platform with a no-code UI. As a result, Equalum will accelerate data teams from zero knowledge of the platform to basic knowledge in only a few days of onboarding. From that point users can go live with their first use case implemented in under an hour.

Version 3.0 includes a suite of new capabilities to facilitate complex transformations and data manipulations with ease in addition to other new offerings and enhancements. This includes support for all required cloud targets as Equalum has expanded support for multiple Azure, AWS and Google Cloud targets, including Amazon RDS for Oracle, Postgres, MySQL and more. The company has also expanded support for Google BigQuery, Google DataProc, Google Cloud Storage (GCS) and Google Cloud Database. In addition, powerful enhancements have been made to Oracle Binary Log Parser (OBLP) to drive performance even higher, making it an ideal alternative to Oracle’s deprecation of Logminer with 10x throughput improvements, an optimal CDC approach and modern pricing based on flows and endpoints.

Additionally, Equalum has added a SQL Replication Binary Parser (SRBP). This CDC connector is based on SQL Server’s transactional replication framework and does not require installation on the database machine or physical access to the logs. This feature reduces 90% of the impact on the SQL Server, compared to the SQL Server CDC Solution. As mentioned earlier, version 3.0 offers expanded support for Google, AWS and Azure Cloud Targets, fully supporting and future proofing data integration if the decision to move to any of these major cloud targets is made in the future. To facilitate large data migrations, replication group enhancements are built directly into the platform. Equalum automatically syncs Initial Capture with Change Data Capture (CDC) to ensure “exactly once” data capture. Finally, the platform now includes automatic schema evolution (enhanced) so that when data pipelines break Equalum schema evolution simply and automatically allows all changes to be captured and appropriately propagated in real-time.

“Equalum’s mission is to change the way organizations collect, transform, manipulate and synchronize data so that processing is fast and seamless in support of the most demanding data integration requirements,” said Guy Eilon, CEO of Equalum. “Version 3.0 is our latest triumph and offers exceptional performance and capabilities, making it well-suited for any size enterprise.”

About Equalum

Equalum’s Continuous Data Integration Platform is the only solution that natively supports all data integration use cases under one, unified platform with zero coding. The Platform’s offers next-gen Change Data Capture (CDC), Real-Time Streaming ETL/ELT and batch ETL capabilities in addition high availability with failover protection, automated initial capture and CDC, easy bulk replications, native cloud support and a broad array of pre-configured sources and targets. Data teams go from 0 to basic knowledge in a few days, with their first use case ready to use in less than an hour. Experience data integration simplified. To learn more, please visit http://www.equalum.io.

