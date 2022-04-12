Arcion Partners With Databricks for Real-Time Data Replication on the Lakehouse

Change Data Capture Technology Empowers Enterprises to Break Down Silos

First Databricks Partner to Provide Preconfigured, Validated Data Replication for Users

Arcion’s product enables faster, more agile analytics and AI/ML by empowering enterprises to integrate mission-critical transactional systems with their Databricks Lakehouse in real time, at scale, and with guaranteed transactional integrity. It is the only fully managed, distributed data replication as a service on the market today, offering zero-code, zero-maintenance change data capture (CDC) pipelines that can be deployed in just minutes. It empowers data teams to move high-volume data from transactional databases like Oracle and MySQL, without a single line of code.

Partner Connect makes it possible for customers to implement Arcion’s technology directly within their Databricks Lakehouse. With just a few clicks, Partner Connect automatically configures the resources necessary to begin using streaming data pipelines. Enable real-time data ingestion with powerful pipelines between Oracle, MySQL, and Snowflake (additional sources coming soon) to the Databricks Lakehouse.

“Through Partner Connect, Arcion and Databricks are deepening our thriving relationship and working together to deliver a unified experience for our customers that offers simplicity, security, rock-solid reliability, and scale,” said Arcion’s CEO Gary Hagmueller. “Companies across the globe are using ML and advanced analytics to turn raw data into tangible business value, but they need the right tools to help them get there. Arcion helps companies unify their data by delivering it to Databricks, where everything is available in one place, with zero delay.”

Arcion Cloud uses CDC to identify and track changes to data in transactional systems, whether they are deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or across a hybrid landscape. Arcion detects any changes made within those systems and replicates them to Databricks in real time. Capable of handling petabyte-scale integration, Arcion handles high transaction volumes easily, without adversely impacting the source system’s performance.

“Arcion’s replication for Databricks’ Lakehouse provides extraordinarily rapid time to value for analytics and AI/ML,” said Adam Conway, SVP of Products at Databricks. “By making Arcion available via Partner Connect, we’re enabling thousands of Databricks customers to discover and take advantage of Arcion’s highly scalable, efficient and flexible CDC technology. With just a few clicks, users can set up a trial account and start streaming real-time data from transactional systems to their Lakehouse.”

For more information on launching Arcion Cloud through Databricks Partner Connect and to start the free 14-day trial, please visit https://databricks.com/partnerconnect.

About Arcion

Fortune 500 companies around the world rely on Arcion’s distributed, CDC-based data replication solution to drive fast and accurate data insights. Arcion helps enterprises eliminate slow, brittle data pipelines and high-maintenance overheads. Break down data silos through high-volume, scalable change data capture pipelines with guaranteed transactional integrity. Learn more at www.arcion.io, and follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube and @ArcionLabs.

