Distinguished High-Tech Executive Sanjay Poonen, Known for Building Multibillion-Dollar Businesses, Joins Tetrate Board of Advisors

Former VMware, SAP executive who serves on the Board of Snyk, and previously served on the advisory boards of DocuSign and Zoom, brings extensive enterprise experience to Tetrate advisory role

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tetrate, the enterprise service mesh company founded by creators and maintainers of Istio and Envoy, today announced that Sanjay Poonen will serve as a strategic advisor to the company. Poonen is a seasoned high-tech executive with extensive experience in product innovation and go-to-market scaling of multibillion-dollar businesses.

Most recently, as COO of VMware, Poonen led the company’s revenue growth from $6 billion to $12 billion, while architecting VMware’s multicloud deals with AWS, Microsoft, Google and others. He also ran the company’s security and end-user computing businesses. Prior to VMware, Poonen served as president of SAP, leading applications, industries and platform solutions and sales teams, driving growth from $10 billion to $20 billion, including HANA, the fastest product to reach $1 billion in revenue in SAP history. Prior to SAP, Poonen held executive roles at Symantec and Informatica. He began his career as a software engineer at Microsoft and Apple. Poonen holds multiple patents as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar. He also has an MS in management science and engineering from Stanford and an AB in computer science and engineering/math from Dartmouth, graduating summa cum laude and a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Sanjay to our board of advisors,” said Jeyappragash “JJ” Jeyakeerthi, co-founder of Tetrate. “Both his management wisdom and domain expertise run broad and deep in virtually every aspect of high-tech business growth—from product to business development and sales to engineering needs for cloud, applications, analytics and security. He’s widely regarded by colleagues as visionary, inspiring and strategic, and he understands how Tetrate’s application connectivity solutions are a key component for modern cloud computing, now and well into the future.”

“It’s enormously inspiring to see businesses with key solutions, like Tetrate, doing important, creative work, innovating at cloud speed, and winning customer traction,” said Poonen. “Amid today’s cyber-insecure landscape and a regulatory environment racing to keep pace, modernizing applications with service mesh across clusters, clouds and data centers is critical. Understanding how open-source approaches are shaping technology expansion and helping enterprises thrive now and in the decade to come is key, too—and Tetrate is ahead of the curve with this, meeting business challenges with the right product portfolio.”

About Tetrate

Started by Istio founders to reimagine application networking, Tetrate is an enterprise service mesh company managing the complexity of modern, hybrid cloud application infrastructure. Its flagship product, Tetrate Service Bridge, provides an edge-to-workload application connectivity platform to deliver business continuity, agility, and security for enterprises on the journey from traditional monoliths to the cloud. Customers get consistent, baked-in observability, runtime security and traffic management in any environment. Tetrate remains a top contributor to the open-source projects Istio and Envoy Proxy. Find out more at www.tetrate.io.

