Guild Mortgage Simplifies the Path to Sustainable Homeownership with New GreenSmart Advantage Program

Cost of New Energy-Efficient Appliances from The Home Depot Bundled into One Loan, Helping Homebuyers Save on Utility Costs

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage company that has originated and serviced residential loans since 1960, introduced GreenSmart Advantage, a new program to help homebuyers save on utility costs and manage multiple payments by bundling the cost of new energy-efficient appliances into their home loan.

In partnership with The Home Depot, GreenSmart Advantage helps homebuyers reduce potential utility bills by purchasing new energy-efficient appliances, including refrigerators, clothes washers and dryers, dishwashers, and smart thermostats. The cost of new appliances is bundled into the homebuyer’s loan, reducing the burden of future expenses and multiple payments while investing in more sustainable improvements.

“We’re always looking for ways to ease our client’s transition into a new home, especially for first-time homebuyers,” said Mary Ann McGarry, CEO, Guild Mortgage. “We know utility costs can be a big expense for homeowners and replacing old, outdated appliances add to those costs. With GreenSmart Advantage we can help our clients start off right, with energy cost savings that can last throughout the life of their loan. Beyond the cost savings, this program gives homeowners peace of mind that comes from knowing they’ll have brand new, energy-efficient appliances that are better for the environment.”

The GreenSmart Advantage program offers options to finance energy or water-efficient improvements up to 5% of a home’s appraised value by consolidating the costs into a mortgage and is available for first-time and repeat homebuyers. Primary FHA purchase transactions are eligible. A 3.5% down payment and credit score above 580 is required to qualify.

Once approved for the GreenSmart Advantage program, homebuyers go online to determine what they want to buy or finance from a virtual showroom of energy-efficient appliances. They submit their list to The Home Depot, which issues a final invoice to Guild. Guild finances the cost of the energy-efficient appliances into one loan. When the loan closes, Guild coordinates with The Home Depot to schedule direct delivery and installation of the appliances.

For more information on the program and the appliances available for purchase visit, https://www.guildmortgage.com/get-started/products-services/greensmart-advantage-program/.

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of offering a comprehensive array of loan products and partnering with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking for a jumbo loan. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 5,000 employees and over 260 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

