IntelePeer Achieves SOC 2 Certification

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPaaS—IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and communications workflow automation provider, announces it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 certification. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the most influential body of professional accountants, and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), SOC 2 compliance powers opportunity, trust and prosperity for businesses, people, and economies worldwide.

“Our team’s dedication to safeguarding the confidentiality and integrity of our customers’ data coupled with IntelePeer’s commitment to the highest security standards propelled the company to obtain SOC 2 Type I certification in about three months which, for any organization, is impressive,” says IntelePeer Chief Executive Officer, Frank Fawzi. “IntelePeer went above and beyond in many areas to ensure the proper people, processes and technology are in place to satisfy the Trust Services Criteria. Moving forward, we’ll continue to protect our systems and processes to meet the highest standards of compliance so that customers can have total confidence when working with IntelePeer.”

SOC 2 compliance is recognized globally for its rigor and involves an independent audit of a company’s systems and organizational controls. A SOC 2 assessment includes a careful review of employee controls and training, IT and risk management mechanisms, product discipline, and vendor selection. The certification informs a range of users regarding an organization’s competencies relevant to availability, security and integrity of the systems it uses to process end-users’ data, its level of confidentiality, and privacy of the information.

IntelePeer’s platform is a communications workflow engine that automates Customer Experience with advanced voice, messaging, and self-service solutions to create a tailored customer engagement. IntelePeer’s network and solutions are built to meet the regulatory requirements of the most demanding enterprises including GDPR, HIPPA, and CDPA.

