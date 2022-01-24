As Cyber Threat Increases, Veracode Launches Inaugural Public Sector Summit

Government Thought Leaders to Reveal Best Practices to Secure the Software Supply Chain, Establish Zero Trust Frameworks, and Build Citizen Trust.

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Appsec–Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions, today announced that it will host its inaugural public sector-focused summit called “Build Fast. Build Securely. Build Trust” in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The event will center around the theme of ‘Securing Software Development for Improved Mission Outcomes and Citizen Services’ and feature thought leaders from government and industry, including representatives from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Science Foundation, Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of the Fiscal Service and MITRE Corporation. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 12:00-4:00pm ET.

The March 21 2022 “Statement by President Biden on our Nation’s Cybersecurity” strongly reiterated the mounting cyber threats facing the public sector and critical infrastructure, as well as the need to accelerate the improvement of domestic cyber initiatives. To that end, new findings released by Veracode show that the public sector has the highest proportion of security flaws in its applications and maintains some of the lowest and slowest fix rates compared to other industry sectors. It is because of these changing dynamics that Veracode is announcing its public sector summit.

“In December, the Biden administration released an executive order (EO) focused on improving the customer experience through enhanced digital services,” said Chris Wysopal, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Veracode, and a key speaker at the event. “The transition to digital-first platforms is putting pressure on government development teams to develop and deploy software incredibly quickly. Simultaneously, agencies must implement the guidelines prescribed in the May 2021 EO on cybersecurity. Our summit will bring together some of the most influential people in government to discuss the software supply chain and offer recommendations to secure digital services with a zero trust mindset.”

During the virtual summit, technology, DevOps and cybersecurity leaders will outline the unique challenges agencies face when securing applications and explore strategies to overcome them. Using the appropriate technologies and platforms to find, verify, and fix vulnerabilities, government agencies can implement a secure-by-design security program for critical software—minimizing risk and keeping society and businesses safe from harm.

Topics to be discussed include:

Building Citizen Trust: Securing Software Development without Compromise

Securing Trust in a Zero Trust World

Public/Private Partnerships and the Software Supply Chain – Formulas for Success

Confirmed speakers include:

Allan Friedman : Senior Advisor and Strategist, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

: Senior Advisor and Strategist, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chezian Sivagnanam: Chief Enterprise Architect, National Science Foundation

Chief Enterprise Architect, National Science Foundation Gerald J. Caron III : CIO & Assistant Inspector General of Information Technology, HHS OIG

: CIO & Assistant Inspector General of Information Technology, HHS OIG Robert Martin : Senior Principal Engineer, MITRE Corporation

: Senior Principal Engineer, MITRE Corporation Joe Gioeli: CIO and Assistant Commissioner for Information & Security Services, Bureau of the Fiscal Service

CIO and Assistant Commissioner for Information & Security Services, Bureau of the Fiscal Service Jim Helou : WW Leader of Business Development, AWS Marketplace Public Sector

: WW Leader of Business Development, AWS Marketplace Public Sector Sam King : Chief Executive Officer, Veracode

: Chief Executive Officer, Veracode Chris Wysopal : Co-founder and CTO, Veracode

: Co-founder and CTO, Veracode Jill Aitoro : Senior Vice President of Content, CyberRisk Alliance

: Senior Vice President of Content, CyberRisk Alliance Camille Tuutti: Former Executive Editor, Nextgov

For more information on the complimentary virtual summit, visit the event page and register here.

