Pozyx Appoints Industry Leader Rick Graham as President North America

On its mission to solve RTLS challenges in manufacturing and IoT, Pozyx confirms its rapid expansion in USA & Canada

GHENT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pozyx, a leading provider of RTLS (real-time location system) and ART (advanced real-time tracking) solutions, today announced it has appointed Rick Graham as President of Pozyx North America to support and further promote Pozyx’s steep growth trajectory and energize its North American business ambitions.

Rick Graham brings a broad range of expertise to Pozyx and has over 30 years of experience in business development, quality, lean manufacturing, business planning, and supply chain. Graham previously held senior management positions at Sunland Logistics, Faurecia, and BMW, most recently as Senior Vice President Supply Chain Services with Thyssenkrupp.

Samuel Van de Velde, Founder & CEO of Pozyx, stated “Rick will bring a wealth of strategic and operational experience and deep industry domain expertise in the markets we serve. His leadership and business growth acumen will undoubtedly bring more success to our organization and customers. We opened our first office in the US last year. Yves Ghys did a tremendous job starting up Pozyx Inc. as Acting President and we would like to thank him for his efforts and contributions. In line with our glocalization strategy, we have now appointed a local manager. Yves is excited to hand over the role to Rick and will continue to work on the development of Pozyx in the Americas. With impressive traction in North America after just one year, Pozyx confirms its leadership position in the location-tracking market. On behalf of the Pozyx team, I welcome Rick to the team!”

“I’m excited to join Pozyx” said Rick Graham, “Pozyx is uniquely positioned to deliver added value through their open position-data approach, providing key metrics allowing deep-dive analytics. With my expertise in operational efficiency, we can bring a full end-to-end RTLS driven solution to the market tackling the pain points of the industry.”

About Pozyx

Pozyx delivers the most flexible real-time location systems (RTLS) for indoor tracking based on UWB (ultra-wideband) technology to position people and assets with unprecedented accuracy.



Since 2015, Pozyx has built a strong product portfolio with a focus on innovative solutions for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing companies. Cutting-edge hardware and firmware are combined with algorithms and analytics software to translate the stream of real-time locations into smart data and value-creating insights. The Pozyx offering covers the most demanding industry requirements for reliability, stability, robustness, and scalability. Its ultra-accurate positioning technology (up to 10cm precise) provides a competitive advantage to Pozyx’s customers and partners in Industry 4.0 and IoT.



Pozyx is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. With its recently launched office in the US and a mature partner ecosystem, Pozyx is poised to continue its steady growth pace to keep serving customers in over 80 countries.



More info on pozyx.io

