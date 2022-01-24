JND Ranks Top 3 In U.S. for End-To-End eDiscovery, Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Services

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JNDLA–JND eDiscovery, a division of JND Legal Administration, has been recognized by the National Law Journal as one of the nation’s top three eDiscovery providers in two categories of the publication’s annual reader survey: “Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider” and “Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Service Provider.”





In a competitive market for eDiscovery services, few providers have distinguished themselves as JND eDiscovery has. With consistently high client satisfaction survey ratings, JND is known for its technical expertise, creative solutions and agility under pressure. JND’s RelativityOne environment includes three patent-pending software applications – LayerCake™, MachOne™ and OneSearch™. JND won an Innovation Award for a fourth application, Virtual Helpdesk, in 2021.

“With RelativityOne, we are able to offer the end client infinite scalability and predictable costing,” says Scott Lombard, Senior Vice President of JND eDiscovery. “Our certified professional services team adds value to the baseline benefits of cloud technology by optimizing workflows and providing custom solutions that are exclusively available in JND’s Relativity environment.”

JND eDiscovery supports in-house teams and outside counsel in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their eDiscovery goals using RelativityOne, the market’s leading cloud-based technology solution. JND’s service offering includes expert consulting, legal hold, data collection, processing of ESI (electronically stored information), technology-assisted review, document review and document production.

To access the full online edition of The National Law Journal ‘Best of 2022’ Survey, click here.

About JND eDiscovery

JND eDiscovery is a RelativityOne software reseller and a division of JND Legal Administration, the nation’s foremost legal services and settlement administration solutions provider. JND’s fully featured RelativityOne instance and professional services team support a broad network of plaintiff and defendant law firms, corporate legal departments and government agency clients in future-proofing their eDiscovery systems. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com/eDiscovery.

Contacts

Rachel Billstein, JND Legal Administration



[email protected]