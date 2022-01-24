Atom Learning Brings Its AI Platform to U.S. with a Focus on Test Prep

Atom Learning seeks to transform elementary education, starting with test prep. Through its adaptive learning platform, students can study for the ISEE and SSAT for a fraction of the cost of private tutoring.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atom Learning, a fast-growing edtech company based in London, has launched its adaptive learning platform in the U.S. The company aims to improve learning outcomes for elementary-age children, beginning with test prep.

Starting today, any student who plans to take the ISEE or SSAT – the standard entrance exams for private schools – can use Atom to try over 30,000 practice questions in English, math, and verbal reasoning, along with unlimited practice tests.

Atom’s adaptive platform is unique because it uses machine learning and other AI tools to address a student’s specific level of knowledge in real time. As a student answers questions, the platform adapts to create their optimal learning path. All of Atom’s content is created by professional educators.

This adaptive quality translates to students tackling relevant challenges in a guided environment, which keeps them engaged and working in the crucial stretch zone. In fact, 92% of Atom’s students reported feeling motivated to study.

“Our teacher-made content, combined with adaptive technology, is incredibly effective for challenging students and boosting their academic performance,” said Vinnie Campo, Atom General Manager, U.S. “We want all kids, regardless of background or past performance, to get a high-quality, personalized education.”

As an alternative to private tutoring, which can cost thousands of dollars a year, Atom is a more affordable option for families. Parents can expect to spend around $99 a month. They can also try the platform for free for five days before subscribing.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, elementary school performance has suffered. A recent study by Brown University identified significant learning losses in both math and reading achievement for students in grades 3-8.

As parents and educators look to tutoring and supplemental resources to help children catch up, Atom can give them extra support with the ability to pinpoint exact gaps in a student’s knowledge.

Nathaniel Dolquist, CEO of Grove Prep and a tutor of eight years, based in Los Angeles, works with elementary students studying for the ISEE and SSAT. He has now adopted Atom as an indispensable tool.

“It’s been frustrating that there are so few materials designed specifically for the ISEE. Atom has done a fantastic job with creating practice that correctly simulates the test and shows students, parents, and teachers exactly what they need to work on.”

Atom recently raised $25M to expand access to its AI-based platform. As part of its mission to improve children’s education globally, Atom is also identifying like-minded non-profit partners to receive free access to its learning platform.

Atom has chosen Austin, TX, for its U.S. headquarters and is building a team with a mix of local and remote roles.

Atom Learning is an award-winning, online adaptive learning platform for elementary and secondary school students. The company’s mission is to provide a world-class education for all children.

