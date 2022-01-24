Morse Micro Wins 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

Morse Micro Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs recognized for innovation, provides 10x the range, 100x the area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#80211ah—Morse Micro, a fabless semiconductor company reinventing Wi-Fi® for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its MM61xx family of Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and website covering IoT technologies. Morse Micro is solving real-world industrial IoT deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance Wi-Fi HaLow to enable Wi-Fi IoT connectivity to its full potential.

“While conventional Wi-Fi is the most ubiquitous wireless communications protocol in use today, the rapid growth of the Industrial IoT has forced a rethinking of Wi-Fi, revealed technological gaps and what role it needs to play in an all-encompassing connected world,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “The higher demands for long-range connectivity and low power requirements for many IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications has enabled the launch of Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete industrial IoT ecosystem.”

“The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Morse Micro for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Moe Nagle, Senior Editor for IoT Evolution World.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow Solutions



Morse Micro is a leading supplier of Wi-Fi HaLow system-on-chip (SoC) and module products. These SoCs and modules, combined with Morse Micro’s easy-to-use evaluation kits and reference designs, give early access partners and key customers the opportunity to evaluate the market-leading throughput, power efficiency and extended range of the company’s Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. For more information about Morse Micro’s MM61xx Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow reference designs, please visit www.morsemicro.com.

About Morse Micro



Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market that can reach 10x the range of conventional Wi-Fi technology and last many years on a single battery. The company was founded by Wi-Fi pioneers and innovators, Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry, joined by the original Wi-Fi inventor Prof. Neil Weste and wireless industry veterans, whose teams designed Wi-Fi chips into billions of smartphones. Headquartered in Australia with offices in China, India, the U.K. and the U.S., Morse Micro’s strong and diverse system team, portfolio of IP and patents, enables Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete IoT ecosystem, from surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices, allowing connected devices to reach farther. www.morsemicro.com

