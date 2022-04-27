“Artificial Intelligence & the Economy: Charting a Path for Responsible and Inclusive AI” U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI and FinRegLab Symposium on April 27, 2022

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence:

What:

Presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) and FinRegLab, the Symposium will feature a group of presenters and panelists working to develop policies and frameworks to evaluate and assess the goals of improving the trustworthiness, inclusiveness, and equity of artificial intelligence (AI) deployment.

 

 

 

The Symposium is designed to address how AI relates to ensuring inclusive economic growth, supporting diversity and financial inclusion, and mitigating risks such as bias and unfairness.

 

 

When:

April 27, 2022 from 9:00am-4:00pm ET

 

 

Where:

Auditorium, Herbert C. Hoover Building, 1401 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20230

 

 

Who:

Leaders in government, industry, civil society organizations, and academia will explore potential opportunities and challenges posed by AI deployment across different economic sectors, with a particular focus on financial services and health data. Speakers include Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce; Joni Ernst, Iowa Senator; Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Susan Athey, Professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and Associate Director of HAI; and Daniel E. Ho, Professor of Law and Political Science at Stanford and Associate Director of HAI.

 

 

Contact:

Accredited members of the press interested in attending the Symposium should contact Jeremy Edwards at [email protected] or Stacy Peña at [email protected].

 

 

 

For more information on the Symposium, please visit the event page here.

 

Contacts

Jeremy Edwards

[email protected]

Stacy Peña

[email protected]

Related Stories

Heat Biologics Announces Planned Name Change to NightHawk Biosciences, Reflecting Company’s Evolution, Therapeutic Pipeline Expansion, Vertical Integration and New Biodefense Capabilities

Cyclacel Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Study of Oral Cyc140 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors and Lymphomas

Cerevance Announces Leadership Transition to Implement Next Phase of Growth in Advancing Novel Therapeutics for Brain Diseases

Clarus Therapeutics to Present New Data for JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) at the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting

Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Label Comprehension Study for Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRA (avanafil)

CAST demystifies open source software licensing with new License Rulebook

You may have missed

Heat Biologics Announces Planned Name Change to NightHawk Biosciences, Reflecting Company’s Evolution, Therapeutic Pipeline Expansion, Vertical Integration and New Biodefense Capabilities

Cerevance Announces Leadership Transition to Implement Next Phase of Growth in Advancing Novel Therapeutics for Brain Diseases

Cyclacel Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Study of Oral Cyc140 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors and Lymphomas

Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Label Comprehension Study for Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRA (avanafil)

Clarus Therapeutics to Present New Data for JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) at the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting

error: Content is protected !!