Alkegen Backed by Clearlake Capital, Announces New Aerogel Technology

Novel Aerogel technology AlkeGel™ makes a step change in product performance and versatility to meet demanding thermal conductivity requirements in EV battery and industrial thermal insulation.

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alkegen, a leading specialty materials platform creating transformational materials, today introduced its latest proprietary technology, AlkeGel™ by Alkegen. AlkeGel is a next generation flexible aerogel material designed for electric vehicle and battery fire protection applications, along with other industrial thermal management uses. AlkeGel from Alkegen offers exceptionally low thermal conductivity and dustiness, superior thermal performance and a reduction in insulation thicknesses compared to competing insulation products.

AlkeGel is Alkegen’s first step into fiber-based aerogel composite materials for critical applications in battery and electric vehicle safety, fire protection and industrial thermal management segments. Alkegen is the new company launched in January following the acquisition of Lydall Materials by Unifrax. Alkegen is a one-of-a-kind specialty materials platform dedicated to human health and sustainability. Alkegen is a global leader in transformative high growth battery technologies, filtration media and specialty insulation with a deep history of vertically integrated manufacturing at large scale to provide solutions for advanced industries including electric vehicles, filtration, aerospace, and chemical processing. The company expects production for AlkeGel materials to come online in mid-2022 with plans to build thousands of tons of long-term manufacturing capacity.

”AlkeGel is the latest development from our long-standing tradition of innovating unique material technologies to create superior new products and solutions for our customers’ greatest challenges,” explained Chad Cannan, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Alkegen. “These composite aerogel materials offer excellent insulation properties, and include advanced proprietary technology features we’ve developed with our novel aerogel process. AlkeGel creates performance advantages for our customers in terms of improved product handling, a wide range of shapes and sizes and step change EV fire safety relative to other high performance insulations on the market today. Alkegen’s AlkeGel technology coupled with the broadest set of large scale global end product forming and finishing operations marks a new horizon for these exciting materials,” said Cannan.

“This transformational aerogel portfolio presents numerous opportunities for Alkegen with applications spanning EV lithium ion battery protection, cryogenic applications along with the broader industrial and fire protection markets. AlkeGel products add to our complete portfolio of robust electric vehicle and battery solutions which include AGM separator materials, novel silicon anode materials, lithium ion glass separators, interstitial thermal runaway barriers, and battery compartment fire protection systems,” added John Dandolph, President and CEO of Alkegen.

Alkegen will be available to discuss their innovative new aerogel materials during the 2022 AABC Europe Show June 13, in Mainz, and The Battery Show June 28, in Stuttgart, Germany. Interested attendees can sign up for sessions with our Alkegen Battery Group experts to meet during the conferences by contacting us at [email protected].

About Alkegen

Alkegen, formerly Unifrax and Lydall Materials, creates high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation, among many others. Alkegen products are designed with the ultimate goal of saving energy, reducing pollution, and improving safety for people, buildings and equipment by delivering on our mission of helping the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before. Alkegen has 75 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 9,000+ employees globally. More information is available at www.alkegen.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $30 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

Contacts

Media:

For Alkegen:



Deborah L. Myers



Director, Marketing Communication



[email protected]

716.768.6465

For Clearlake:



Jennifer Hurson



[email protected]

845-507-0571