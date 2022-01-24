Fathom Digital Manufacturing to Ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on Wednesday, April 20th

HARTLAND, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that it will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 20th at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to celebrate its recently completed public listing. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Internet at www.nyse.com/bell.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone for our company and shareholders,” said Ryan Martin, Fathom Chief Executive Officer. “As a long-time leader in the digital manufacturing revolution, Fathom is exceptionally well positioned to help the world’s largest product-driven companies achieve their goals of re-shoring production, strengthening supply chains, and meeting the demands of ever-shorter product lifecycles. I am extremely proud of our team for their hard work to get us to this point, and very excited for the opportunities ahead.”

Fathom began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 27, 2021.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom’s certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171. To learn more, visit https://fathommfg.com/.

