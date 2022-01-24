AtScale Announces John Langton as Vice President of AI Engineering

Seasoned Technology Executive Brings Leadership, Data Science, Enterprise AI Expertise

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced the appointment of John Langton as vice president of AI engineering.

John joins the AtScale executive team to lead engineering efforts for the company’s fast-growing ML/AI business. He will oversee the development of technical strategy and architecture delivery, and work closely with customers to innovate on new approaches to integrate the AtScale semantic layer with AI to accelerate time to value and drive business outcomes.

John has an extensive background in data science, enterprise infrastructure software design, and AI. Most recently, he was CTO at Linus Health where he drove the technology strategy for delivering the next-generation of cognitive health solutions. Prior to Linus, John was at Wolters Kluwer where he created the first healthcare AI team, and developed applications that engaged millions of patients in multimodal, digital experiences. Previously, John led the data science team at athenahealth. Before that, he was founder and CEO of VisiTrend, a developer of interactive visual and security analytics, until its acquisition by Bit9 +VMWare Carbon Black.

“John is a tech entrepreneur, scientist, and engineer with vast experience and relentless commitment to developing innovative solutions,” said Gaurav Rao, executive VP and GM of machine learning and AI, AtScale. “It’s a big win for AtScale to be able to leverage his expertise and leadership as our company continues to grow and expand. We look forward to having John lead AtScale’s engineering strategy.”

“AtScale is a high energy organization focused on the convergence of AI and traditional business analytics,” said Langton. “I am honored to join the company during this exciting time of rapid growth and to be part of the AI solutions that are shaping the future for insight-based decision making that is driving businesses forward.”

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

