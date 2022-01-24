Austin Business Journal Names Gotransverse to Top 100 Tech Employers List

SaaS provider of order-to-cash solutions makes list two years running

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that Austin Business Journal has included the company in its list of the top 100 tech employers in the Austin area. This is the second year that Gotransverse has made the top 100 list.

The Austin Business Journal’s 2022 list of top technology employers is open to companies that maintain offices in the Austin area. Companies are ranked by the number of employees. The combined technology workforce for the top 50 companies is over 102,000, up from 88,000 last year, mainly due to Tesla opening a plant in the region and Amazon increasing its regional workforce from 4,000 to 11,000. This year Gotransverse was ranked number 69.

“Austin continues to attract technology companies and it’s great to be a part of this growing, dynamic business community that boasts such a skilled and diverse labor force. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Austin Business Journal again this year and look forward to many more accomplishments as our company continues to grow and thrive.”

In addition to the company’s headquarters in Austin, Gotransverse maintains an expanded team of remote staff. Gotransverse has regional sales and support workers and developers worldwide, including in Asia, Australia, and Europe.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

