AvidXchange Further Invests in the HOA Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced its increased focus in the Homeowners Association (HOA) industry with the hiring of Michael Pizzico as Vice President of the business line. In this role, Michael will be responsible for sales performance as well as leading all strategies, growth and revenue opportunities, and supporting actions including partnerships.

“At AvidXchange, we understand that the middle market is unique in that deep domain expertise is highly valued,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. “Our customers appreciate that we know the industry, and the issues they are facing, which is why investments like this are the right next steps for us in HOA with Michael Pizzico.”

“I’m eager to find fresh perspectives and opportunities for AvidXchange, as well as the professionals in the HOA industry,” said Michael Pizzico, Vice President of HOA, Buyer Growth at AvidXchange. “I look forward to helping our customers transform the way they pay their bills alongside the incredible talent at AvidXchange – this is just the beginning.”

Michael will report directly to Mike Travis, Senior Vice President of Buyer Growth. For more information on AvidXchange’s leadership team, click here: https://www.avidxchange.com/about/leadership/.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

